28-year-old Rexburg man shook baby boy, causing brain bleed and a skull fracture, police say - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A 28-year-old Rexburg man was arrested Monday after detectives learned he had allegedly inflicted serious injuries on a four-month-old baby.

Leonardo Santiago Jara Saltos faces one felony count of aggravated battery, which carries the potential punishment of up to 15 years in prison.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Jara Saltos’s public defender, Trent Grant, listed in Idaho’s Crime Repository as his public defender, for comment. EastIdahoNews.com will update once we hear back.

According to the police booking affidavit, an officer with the Rexburg police department was contacted to investigate a report of a potential child abuse case on June 6.

The officer contacted Jara Saltos regarding claims that he was watching the baby when the child fell off the changing table.

The baby was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital for evaluations, and after a scan was completed, there were signs of a skull fracture and a previous brain bleed.

A specialist was contacted and determined that the baby had an active brain bleed and was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The document states that Child Protective Services was notified.

The following day, CPS notified the officer that Saltos had confessed to his wife that he had shaken the baby.

On June 8, the officer traveled to speak with the wife, who confirmed that Jara Saltos had confessed to shaking the baby. When speaking with the man, he requested that an attorney be present.

The document states the officer spoke with medical professionals and reported that the injuries the baby sustained were consistent with being shaken, impacted or sustaining a severe impact.

Jara Saltos is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. on June 17 before Magistrate Judge Keith Walker in Rexburg.

Though Jara Saltos has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.