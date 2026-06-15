Pocatello man identified in fatal motorcycle crash near Craters of the Moon - East Idaho News

ARCO — Officials have released the name of the 65-year-old man who died in a fatal motorcycle crash near Craters of the Moon on Saturday.

Butte County Coroner Tara Parson identified the man as Terry Munsee of Pocatello.

RELATED | Man killed in motorcycle crash near Craters of the Moon

According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Munsee was driving his 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on U.S. Highway 93 at around noon when he lost control.

This caused the motorcycle to go off the road and come to rest on lava rocks. ISP reported that despite wearing a helmet, Munsee had died from his injuries sustained in the crash.