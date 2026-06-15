Man dead, suspected gunman arrested in Fort Hall shooting - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Sunday on the Fort Hall Reservation in Bannock County. They say the suspected shooter has been taken into custody.

Police were dispatched to a reported shooting “in the Nagitsy Road area” (along S. 550 West) at 2:07 a.m., according to a news release from the Fort Hall Police Department. Officers said they arrived to find the man who had been shot was already deceased.

Details about the circumstances of the shooting or how the suspect was found and apprehended were not included in the release.

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Police also did not provide the name or age of the person who died, but said in the release that “next of kin notifications have been completed.”

The name of the person arrested was not shared, either. EastIdahoNews.com is working to obtain this information.

“According to FHPD Chief Patrick Teton, there is no known danger to the public at this time,” the release states.

The police department extended its condolences to those affected by the shooting. “We recognize the impact recent events have had on our community and ask everyone to keep those affected in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” states the release.

This is a developing story and may be updated as more information is available.