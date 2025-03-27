'In it to win it': After winning a division title, Spud Kings open playoffs at home against Pueblo - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Welcome to the hockey playoffs.

The Spud Kings have been here before, falling to the Ogden Raptors three games to one in the opening round last season.

That might not sound like a big deal, but the last two games in that series went to overtime and the Spud Kings’ season ended when Ogden scored the last three goals late in the third period and in overtime in Game 4 to squash any hopes of fourth-seeded Idaho Falls knocking off the No. 1 Mustangs.

“Everything in my life felt like it went dark,” defenseman DJ MacLeish said of the way last season ended. “It went silent. I had all my heart into this team … and even more this year. I’m looking forward for a bounce-back revenge.”

Fast-forward a year and the Spud Kings enter the playoffs as division champion and the No. 1 seed. They’ll host the Pueblo Bulls in the first two games of the best-of-5 series on Thursday and Friday at 7:05 p.m.

“I take this as the most motivation I’ve had playing hockey,” MacLeish said. “Especially this year. We’ve been very successful as a team and an organization and I honestly will say all the boys are in it to win it this year.”

The Spud Kings won the Mountain Division with 81 points and were second in goals scored with 188 and first in defense with 117 goals allowed. Goalie Charlie Durkin allowed just 1.96 goals per game.

“Every game is different, but it all starts defensively,” forward Ryan Roethke said. “We work our way from defense out.”

The Spud Kings’ 38 wins was one more than nemesis Ogden, which is seeded No. 2 and will face the Utah Outliers in their opening-round series.

Players noted opening the postseason at home in the Mountain America Center should be a big advantage. The team was 25-7 at home this past season.

“There’s not very many places like this,” Roethke said.

“There’s a lot more pressure,” MacLeish said of being the top seed. “I think we’re ready for it.”

Despite being a fourth seed, Pueblo did win six of the 10 matchups with Idaho Falls during the regular season, including taking two of the last three games at the Mountain American Center. Each game was decided by one goal.

“It should be a good matchup,” Spud Kings coach Anthony Bohn said.

The team has added players and adjusted its roster throughout the year, but the team has been steady during its march to the division title and postseason run.

“They’ve been resilient all year,” Bohn said.