Spud Kings fall in Game 1 of Dineen Cup Playoffs after having potential OT game-winner waived off - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Spud Kings head coach Anthony Bohn noted how the breaks all seemed to go the way of the Pueblo Bulls during Game 1 of the Dineen Cup Playoff series.

The Spud Kings (38-10-4) put more shots on goal in the second period, by a 14-2 clip, yet lost the period, 2-1; they thought they had the game won, after tying it — and even taking the lead — in the third, when Easton Edwards found the net in overtime, only to have the goal waived off; goalie Charlie Durkin surrendered goals he hasn’t all season, according to Bohn, and the team battled back to pick him up.

In the end though, it was the Bulls (32-20-1) who came away with the 4-3 victory, Thursday night at the Mountain America Center.

Bohn called the game a “Ted Lasso special,” referencing the goldfish theory from the popular TV series, and that his team needs to forget the loss before they go to sleep and be ready to “pick (their) pants up and be ready for Game 2” Friday.

“It’s a five-game series,” the coach said. “If we can play like that over the course of five games, we should come out on top. They got the breaks tonight, we didn’t.”

Spud King players celebrate with goalie Charlie Durkin after tying the game, 2-2, in the third period. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Both teams played a highly physical first period, resulting in 10 combined penalties but zero goals.

Bohn said, both teams were “trying to set the tone early” with hard checks and shoving before and after whistles.

“I thought we had good pushback,” he said. “From start to finish, we were able to roll everyone and, kinda, stake our claim — I think we carried the game, the majority of it.”

Pueblo finally did open the scoring, 52 seconds into a second period that displayed much more flow — and far fewer penalties — when forward Matsvei Marshchanok beat Idaho Falls goalie Charlie Durkin.

Just over four minutes later, forward Brody Clarke made it 2-0 with his first goal of the playoffs.

Despite all the penalties called — 20 for the game — the first two goals of the night came with both teams at full strength.

“Two goals that, on our quality of goaltender, I don’t think, can go in, but they did,” Bohn said of the first two Pueblo scores. “I thought we responded great — the boys kept fighting and that’s one of the things we talked about for the playoffs: just stay in the fight.”

Bohn’s team answered the second goal quickly on the first power play score of the night, off Edwards’ stick less than 30 seconds into the advantage play.

The Spud Kings overcame the early deficit with 6:40 remaining in the third period, when Leo Mantenuto added a power play goal of his own. Then, just over two minutes later, Ryan Roethke found the net for his own power play goal to give Idaho Falls the lead with just 4:20 remaining in the game.

Ryan Roethke (8), along with Spud Kings fans, celebrate as the Leo Mantenuto game-tying goal finds the net behind Pueblo goalie Noel Friedman. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

For four minutes, the Spud Kings defense looked poised to salt away the Game 1 victory, sending away wave after wave of Bulls attacks. But with 5.2 seconds left on the clock, Marshchanok beat Durkin on the pad side tying the game and forcing overtime.

Spud Kings Defenseman Lucas Rauner (6) brings the puck up the ice as goalie Charlie Durkin (1) looks on. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Three minutes into the overtime period — one again, on a power play — the Spud Kings thought Edwards had sent them home winners. Players on the ice raised their arms in celebration, while the in-arena light show, with flashing purple lights and pyrotechnics, was triggered. But the goal was waived off by the officials.

After the game, Bohn told EastIdahoSports.com that the ruling was, Edwards intentionally slapped the puck into the net using his hand — which is illegal in hockey.

“Looking at the video quickly, the replay, we didn’t notice any hand play,” Bohn said.

Spud Kings’ Easton Edwards (6) appears to swat at the airborne puck with his hand. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pueblo’s game-winner, from Trevor Stewart, came quickly after the official ruling denied Idaho Falls what they thought was a win. Bohn said there was no doubt and energy dump during the celebration, resulting in an emotional letdown.

“Part of the game is being emotionally controlled, but there’s a human side to it, too. You try your best to reset and come back,” he said.

The Bulls are the only NCDC team to post a winning record against the Spud Kings this season. Following Thursday’s victory, Pueblo is 7-4 against Idaho Falls on the year.

Still, Bohn believes that if his team remains “focused on the process” and continues to play the way they did in Game 1, they will claim the series. Part of that process, the coach said, is “staying in the fight” and putting pucks on net. The Spuds Kings were credited with 35 shots on goal, to Pueblo’s 24.

Game 2 is at the Mountain America Center, Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.