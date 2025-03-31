Spud Kings on the brink of elimination after loss at Pueblo - East Idaho News

PUEBLO, Co. – The Spud Kings find themselves on the brink of elimination after a 3-1 loss at Pueblo on Sunday night.

The Bulls now lead the best-of-5 series two games to one and host Game 4 on Tuesday.

The game was tied 1-1 in the second after Pueblo’s Trevor Steward and Idaho Falls’ Easton Edwards each scored.

Jimmy Zeissel netted the go-ahead scored at 16:11 in the second and Brody Clarke added the insurance goal in the third.

If the Spud Kings win on Tuesday, the deciding Game 5 will be Thursday at the Mountain America Center.