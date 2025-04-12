PHOTO GALLERY: PBR competition for 'King of the North' crown takes over MAC - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — More than 30 professional bull riders brought their race for the “King of the North” title to Idaho Falls and the Mountain America Center, Friday night.

The title comes with a crown and a $100,000 paycheck.

If the king had been crowned Friday though, the title would have gone to one of the animals that bucked riders left and right all night not. The event will continue Saturday night at the Mountain America Center, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Here are some of our pictures from the first night of the two-night event.