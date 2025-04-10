Pocatello sweeps conference doubleheader against Century - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Thunder and Century Diamondbacks opened conference play Wednesday with a doubleheader at Halliwell Park.

Pocatello (5-11, 2-0) earned a sweep, taking the first game by a score of 12-4 and the second, 7-2. The Thunder have now won three straight, following a Saturday victory over Columbia.

Century (4-12, 0-2) has now lost eight of their last nine games, with the lone victory coming at home against Bear Lake last Monday.

The two cross-town conference foes will renew the rivalry Thursday at Halliwell. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Preston (4-3) has the only winning record in the three-team 5A District 5 conference but has yet to open conference play.