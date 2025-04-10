Pocatello two-sport star signs to play soccer at CSI - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Alivia Marshall played key roles in bringing state soccer and basketball titles to Pocatello this year. Now, she has decided where she will play next.

Marshall signed to play soccer at the College of Southern Idaho during a ceremony, Wednesday, at Pocatello High School. She joins fellow Thunder, defender Hallie Bringhurst, in committing to play for the Golden Eagles.

Poky beat defending state champ Sandpoint, 1-0, in this year’s 5A Girls Soccer State Championship match. The championship is the first in program history.

Four months later, Marshall was a defensive stalwart for a Thunder girls basketball team that won its first state championship in program history.

Head coach Sunny Evans said that Marshall was not just a defensive ace, but also a capable offensive player who was more than willing to let senior Kenna Garza and junior Abby Lusk take the lead on that end of the court.

Marshall, though, had a major impact on the 5A Girls Basketball State Championship game, holding Middleton star Zoey Blackwell to 15 points on 12 shots.