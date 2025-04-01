Team of the Year: Malad repeats as state champion and could add to that legacy next year - East Idaho News

MALAD – It’s never too early to talk about a 3-peat.

The Malad boys wrestling team won its second straight state title this past season, holding off perennial power Ririe with 211.5 points to 194.

Last season the Dragons won the title with 183.5 points, but coach Devin Morrison said he knew there was more in the tank because last year’s lineup was relatively young.

“We had a lot of state scorers coming back,” he said.

Of course, the team has to prove it on the mat at the state tournament.

Malad did just that with nine wrestlers earning state medals on the way to another blue trophy and EastIdahoSports.com Boys Wrestling Team of the Year honors.

The seniors did their part, with Dylan Moss placing sixth at 160 and Hunter Wray taking fourth at 170. Blaiz Wright finished fifth at 195 and Jace Potter was third at 113.

But it’s hard not to look to the future and the expectations of challenging for another title due to another stacked returning class.

Sophomores Jack Willie was second at 98, and Porter Mills was fourth at 113. Sam Willie, another sophomore, placed fourth at 126. Drake Morrison, a freshman, was third at 138, and Oakley Maddox, another freshman, placed second at 145.

“It’s something that’s been building for a long time,” Devin Morrison said of the program’s success.

And in 2026?

“We have a good class of freshmen coming in,” he said.

Malad might need to make room for more than one more state banner.