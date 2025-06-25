 Chukars hit 6 homers, get sixth straight win in Grand Junction - East Idaho News
Chukars

Tue

Idaho Falls Chukars

22

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

14

Chukars

Sun

Ogden Raptors

21

@Idaho Falls Chukars

8

Chukars

Sat

Ogden Raptors

13

@Idaho Falls Chukars

27

Chukars

Fri

Ogden Raptors

6

@Idaho Falls Chukars

10

Chukars

Thu

Ogden Raptors

13

@Idaho Falls Chukars

5

Chukars

Jun 18

Ogden Raptors

9

@Idaho Falls Chukars

6

Chukars

Jun 17

Ogden Raptors

10

@Idaho Falls Chukars

2

Chukars

Jun 15

Idaho Falls Chukars

4

@Boise Hawks

16

Chukars hit 6 homers, get sixth straight win in Grand Junction

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Chukars, Trevor Rogers
Idaho Falls first baseman Trevor Rogers during a recent home game. Rogers homered twice in Grand Junction on Tuesday, leading the Chukars to a 22-14 victory. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Idaho Falls Chukars homered six times Tuesday, including two from Trevor Rogers, to earn their sixth win in as many games at Grand Junction’s Suplizio Field.

The Chukars (20-10) took advantage of warm, hitter-friendly weather in Colorado to the tune of 21 hits en route to a 22-14 win. The Jackalopes (12-18), who are 12-12 against the rest of the league, have not yet found a way to best Idaho Falls this season, suffering a five-game sweep earlier in June and this seven-game set-opening loss.

Grand Junction jumped out to a 1-0 advantage in the first. But the Chukars bats woke up in the second.

Tyler Wyatt got it starter with a two-run shot to right (5). Benjamin Rosengard added his own two-run bomb (6) in the second, and Rogers got his big night going with a solo homer (6) to cap a five-run inning for the Chukars.

Grand Junction answered right back in the bottom half. And after scoring in the third and fourth, went into the fifth inning up 7-6.

Idaho Falls sent 14 batters to the plate in the fifth, a half-inning that saw only one ball leave the yard, off the bat of Gabe Vasquez (6), but 10 Chukars cross the plate. Vasquez did a lion’s share of the damage himself, with a double and a homer knocking in four runs in the fifth alone.

The homer-happy Chuks weren’t done yet, though.

Garret Ostrander hit the first homer of his PBL career in the sixth — part of his four-hit, three-run, five-RBI night out of the lead-off spot. And Rogers capped the offense’s big night with his second long ball of the game (7), in the ninth.

Starter Connor Harrison (W, 4-2) was the recipient of the offensive outburst, while holding the Jackalopes to four earned runs (seven runs total) in his 6 innings of work.

Grand Junction put seven runs combined on Alejandro Espinoza and Dante Zamudio in the seventh, before Luke Hempel slammed the door recording the final seven outs.

The Chukars and Jackalopes will continue their seven-game series — which includes a Saturday doubleheader to make up a weather canceled June 6 game — Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Current PBL standings
1. Missoula PaddleHeads (21-9)
2. Oakland Ballers (21-10)
T3. Idaho Falls Chukars (20-10)
T3. Rocky Mountain Vibes (20-10)
T5. Boise Hawks (20-11)
T5. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (20-11)
7. Ogden Raptors (16-15)
8. Billings Mustangs (13-17)
9. Grand Junction Jackalopes (12-18)
10. Glacier Range Riders (11-20)
11. Northern Colorado Owlz (5-25)
12. Great Falls Voyagers (4-27)

