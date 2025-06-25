Chukars hit 6 homers, get sixth straight win in Grand Junction - East Idaho News

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Idaho Falls Chukars homered six times Tuesday, including two from Trevor Rogers, to earn their sixth win in as many games at Grand Junction’s Suplizio Field.

The Chukars (20-10) took advantage of warm, hitter-friendly weather in Colorado to the tune of 21 hits en route to a 22-14 win. The Jackalopes (12-18), who are 12-12 against the rest of the league, have not yet found a way to best Idaho Falls this season, suffering a five-game sweep earlier in June and this seven-game set-opening loss.

Grand Junction jumped out to a 1-0 advantage in the first. But the Chukars bats woke up in the second.

Tyler Wyatt got it starter with a two-run shot to right (5). Benjamin Rosengard added his own two-run bomb (6) in the second, and Rogers got his big night going with a solo homer (6) to cap a five-run inning for the Chukars.

Grand Junction answered right back in the bottom half. And after scoring in the third and fourth, went into the fifth inning up 7-6.

Idaho Falls sent 14 batters to the plate in the fifth, a half-inning that saw only one ball leave the yard, off the bat of Gabe Vasquez (6), but 10 Chukars cross the plate. Vasquez did a lion’s share of the damage himself, with a double and a homer knocking in four runs in the fifth alone.

Chuks put up a 10-spot in the 5th to lead 16-7. Gabe Vasquez with a homer, a double and 4 RBI in the inning pic.twitter.com/XalLBNWBkC — Idaho Falls Chukars (@ifchukars) June 25, 2025

The homer-happy Chuks weren’t done yet, though.

Garret Ostrander hit the first homer of his PBL career in the sixth — part of his four-hit, three-run, five-RBI night out of the lead-off spot. And Rogers capped the offense’s big night with his second long ball of the game (7), in the ninth.

Starter Connor Harrison (W, 4-2) was the recipient of the offensive outburst, while holding the Jackalopes to four earned runs (seven runs total) in his 6 innings of work.

Grand Junction put seven runs combined on Alejandro Espinoza and Dante Zamudio in the seventh, before Luke Hempel slammed the door recording the final seven outs.

The Chukars and Jackalopes will continue their seven-game series — which includes a Saturday doubleheader to make up a weather canceled June 6 game — Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Current PBL standings

1. Missoula PaddleHeads (21-9)

2. Oakland Ballers (21-10)

T3. Idaho Falls Chukars (20-10)

T3. Rocky Mountain Vibes (20-10)

T5. Boise Hawks (20-11)

T5. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (20-11)

7. Ogden Raptors (16-15)

8. Billings Mustangs (13-17)

9. Grand Junction Jackalopes (12-18)

10. Glacier Range Riders (11-20)

11. Northern Colorado Owlz (5-25)

12. Great Falls Voyagers (4-27)