 Van Deventer pitches Chukars to third straight win, long ball strikes again - East Idaho News
Chukars

Wed

Idaho Falls Chukars

14

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

4

Chukars

Tue

Idaho Falls Chukars

22

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

14

Chukars

Sun

Ogden Raptors

21

@Idaho Falls Chukars

8

Chukars

Sat

Ogden Raptors

13

@Idaho Falls Chukars

27

Chukars

Jun 20

Ogden Raptors

6

@Idaho Falls Chukars

10

Chukars

Jun 19

Ogden Raptors

13

@Idaho Falls Chukars

5

Chukars

Jun 18

Ogden Raptors

9

@Idaho Falls Chukars

6

Chukars

Jun 17

Ogden Raptors

10

@Idaho Falls Chukars

2

Chukars baseball

Van Deventer pitches Chukars to third straight win, long ball strikes again

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Chukars, Garrett Van Deventer
Garrett Van Deventer pitches for the Idaho Falls Chukars during a recent home game. Van Deventer was dominant in a winning effort Thursday night. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Another day. More power and pitching. Another Idaho Falls Chukars win.

The Chukars (22-10) tallied another victory at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colo., Thursday night, again relying on solid pitching and home runs to neutralize the Jackalopes (12-20) in an 8-3 victory.

Idaho Falls pushed its league-leading team homer total to 66, with big flies from Anthony Mata (2), Garret Ostrander (2), Johnny Pappas (4) and two from Simon Baumgardt (9).

The pitching effort this time around came from starter Garrett Van Deventer.

Van Deventer (W, 3-3) lasted 7 innings, holding the Jackalopes to five hits and two runs whiles striking out five without issuing a walk.

The Chukars grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning, then added on single runs in the third, fourth and sixth frames. Van Deventer never allowed Grand Junction to close that gap.

The Chukars will look to secure a series victory Friday, when the same to two return to the field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Current PBL standings
1. Missoula PaddleHeads (24-9)
T2. Idaho Falls Chukars (22-10)
T2. Oakland Ballers (22-10)
4. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (21-11)
5. Rocky Mountain Vibes (20-11)
6. Boise Hawks (20-12)
7. Ogden Raptors (18-15)
8. Billings Mustangs (13-20)
T9. Glacier Range Riders (12-20)
T9. Grand Junction Jackalopes (12-20)
11. Northern Colorado Owlz (5-27)
12. Great Falls Voyagers (4-28)

SUBMIT A CORRECTION