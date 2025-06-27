Van Deventer pitches Chukars to third straight win, long ball strikes again - East Idaho News

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Another day. More power and pitching. Another Idaho Falls Chukars win.

The Chukars (22-10) tallied another victory at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colo., Thursday night, again relying on solid pitching and home runs to neutralize the Jackalopes (12-20) in an 8-3 victory.

Idaho Falls pushed its league-leading team homer total to 66, with big flies from Anthony Mata (2), Garret Ostrander (2), Johnny Pappas (4) and two from Simon Baumgardt (9).

The pitching effort this time around came from starter Garrett Van Deventer.

Van Deventer (W, 3-3) lasted 7 innings, holding the Jackalopes to five hits and two runs whiles striking out five without issuing a walk.

The Chukars grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning, then added on single runs in the third, fourth and sixth frames. Van Deventer never allowed Grand Junction to close that gap.

The Chukars will look to secure a series victory Friday, when the same to two return to the field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Current PBL standings

1. Missoula PaddleHeads (24-9)

T2. Idaho Falls Chukars (22-10)

T2. Oakland Ballers (22-10)

4. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (21-11)

5. Rocky Mountain Vibes (20-11)

6. Boise Hawks (20-12)

7. Ogden Raptors (18-15)

8. Billings Mustangs (13-20)

T9. Glacier Range Riders (12-20)

T9. Grand Junction Jackalopes (12-20)

11. Northern Colorado Owlz (5-27)

12. Great Falls Voyagers (4-28)