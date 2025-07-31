America's first extreme sport on display at the War Bonnet Roundup - East Idaho News

Welcome to the big time – from a rodeo perspective. Idaho’s oldest rodeo, the War Bonnet Roundup, is back under the lights, returning for its 114th year through Saturday at Sandy Downs.

A big payout of more than $100,000 means rodeo fans will see some of the country’s top cowboys and cowgirls visiting Idaho Falls in the coming days.

And while it’s somewhat hush-hush on just who will be riding and roping (and in some cases, running for cover), I had a chance to visit with some of the folks Wednesday that will add some of the glitz and glamour under the arena lights.

I’ve compiled a list.

Make no mistake, this is “real cowboy.” The dirt is real, the hooves and horns are real, and the blood, guts and glory are certainly real. For eight seconds in most cases, these athletes will do their best to collect top scores while hanging on to the four-legged beasts that have been bred from pedigreed, champion rodeo stock. They’re not from Spain, but they’re bull fighters all the same. You’ll know things are getting serious when Backflip Johnny Dudley and Rowdy the Rodeo Poodle roll out the padded barrels. But behind the clowning around, you’ll also see three bull fighters – some call them heroes of the dirt, cowboys in cleats or simply out of their minds – whose job it is to keep the 1,000-pound-plus bulls away from the cowboys. If they do their job well, they’ll walk away with just a few bruises, a reward for giving the bull riders another shot at the money in places like Ellensburg, Pendleton and if the rodeo gods are smiling, maybe even Las Vegas. Smiles and sashes. Among the crowd at this year’s event, you see a collection of sash-wearing rodeo royalty. Bailie Bramwell, 23, this year’s Miss War Bonnet Round Up, told me on Wednesday that she and the collection of other buckle winners walk the walk when it comes to rodeoing. And although they may not all own horses, you can bet they can explain the difference between a header and a healer. Speaking of cowgirls, if you want to see a show, stay in your seat for the barrel racing. These women ride fast and hang on tight. If you bring your stopwatch, look for anything under 15-16 seconds; in that time, you’re sure to see some of the best in the country. Rodeo announcer Zach Eckstorm called what you’ll see from the bleachers “America’s first extreme sport.” He’s not far off. Before dirt bikes, skateboards and skydiving came bronc riding, barrel racing and, well, skydiving – depending on which bull you might draw on a particular night. “Rodeo was born of a tradition that started in the sagebrush,” Eckstorm said. “All we did was add music to it.”

Now, I’ve never ridden a bull or even punched a cow, but I did earn my Horsemanship merit badge several decades ago. And I believe I might still remember how to saddle a horse – a very tame one, perhaps one that goes up and down, and turns in circles with calliope music playing in the background.

Regardless, I have the greatest respect for the men and women who have taken this truly American lifestyle and made it entertaining for us here in eastern Idaho.

David Kennard is the News Editor at the East Idaho News. Contact him at david.kennard@eastidahonews.com.