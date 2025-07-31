'A living, breathing thing': War Bonnet Roundup returns for its 114th year - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Returning for its 114th year, Idaho’s oldest rodeo is back, bringing in the best in the world to compete for a chance at $125,000 prize.

The War Bonnet Roundup will take place from Thursday to Saturday.

Although announcer Kade Rogge gets to go to 30 other rodeos within a year, his favorite is the War Bonnet, he said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

“This rodeo is a living, breathing thing, and I think it comes from the city, and it comes from the people behind the scenes,” Rogge said. “This is the place you want to be at this time of the year.”

Announcers Zach Eckstorm, left, Marty Campbell and Kade Rogge with Backflip Johnny Dudley speaking during a news conference for the War Bonnet Roundup at Sandy Downs on Wednesday afternoon. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Although the War Bonnet promotes itself as the “best medium-sized rodeo,” for announcer Marty Campbell, it’s the opposite. He said this rodeo feels like it’s the big leagues, and when event-goers come, people will see that.

“We look through our day sheets and we see some of the best in the world, and they’re all here,” Campbell said.

One of the tiny bulls that will be part of the War Bonnet Roundup. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

A former competitor, announcer Zach Eckstorm of Blackfoot said that although it’s his third year working the event, it’s still a dream come true.

Returning to the War Bonnet this year, Backflip Johnny Dudley, a barrel man from Texas, and Rowdy the Rodeo Poodle will grace the Sandy Downs once again. The duo was last here in 2017, and Dudley said he and Rowdy fly across the country to different rodeos to help fill in the downtime between events.

Tickets are still available for the three-day event and can be purchased at www.warbonnetroundup.org.

Thursday general admission tickets are $22 and $30 for reserved seating. Friday and Saturday general admission tickets are $27 and $35 for reserved seating. General admission ticket prices for children ages 3 to 12 are $10 each night of the rodeo.