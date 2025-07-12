 Blackfoot's Dax Whitney gets the start against Japan but USA falls 2-0 - East Idaho News
USA baseball

Blackfoot’s Dax Whitney gets the start against Japan but USA falls 2-0

Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Dax Whitney pitches for Team USA in collegiate series against Japan. | USA Baseball.
Dax Whitney pitches for Team USA in Saturday’s collegiate series game against Japan. | USA Baseball.
NIIGATA, Japan – Blackfoot’s Dax Whitney started for the USA Collegiate Baseball Team Saturday against the Samurai Japan 180 team, but didn’t get much help from the offense in a 2-0 loss.

It was the third game of the USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series with Japan taking all three games.

Whitney started the game with two hitless innings before Japan got a run across on two hits and an error. He pitched into the fifth inning before being relieved by Jason DeCaro with one out and two runners on. Japan’s Ayuto Matsushita hit an RBI single to center field for the 2-0 advantage.

Whitney gave up five hits and two runs while striking out four.

The 45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series will continue Saturday, July 12, at Hard Off Eco Stadium in Niigata, Japan. First pitch is set for 11 p.m. ET (July 11)/noon local. Live stats and streaming can be found on GameChanger.

