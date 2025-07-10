Idaho football locks in times for 2025 schedule with two national TV games - East Idaho News

MOSCOW (Idaho Statesman) — Kickoff times are now set for all but one of the University of Idaho’s football games for the 2025 season.

And all 12 regular-season games will either be televised or available for online streaming, including two games on national television.

The Vandals are one of just two squads in the Big Sky Conference to have two of their 2025 games chosen for broadcast by ESPN networks. This is the third consecutive year Idaho has had at least two games air on an ESPN network.

Idaho and Montana will square off Saturday, Sept. 27, in the battle for the “Little Brown Stein,” the oldest traveling trophy in the conference. The game will air on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, with the kickoff time to be announced at a later date.

The Vandals will face Northern Arizona on Friday, Oct. 31, with kickoff at 8:30 p.m. Mountain time on ESPN2 in Flagstaff, Ariz.

The Vandals open the 2025 season at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, at Washington State. The game against the Cougars will air on The CW.

Their final regular-season game will be against rival Idaho State at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, in Moscow. Idaho, which has first-year head coach Thomas Ford Jr. trying to continue the success of Jason Eck, will be vying for its fourth straight berth in the FCS playoffs.

The Vandals reached the quarterfinals each of the past two years.

Season tickets and mini-plans can be purchased online at govandals.evenue.net/list/FB or by calling the Idaho ticket office at (208) 885-6466.

2025 IDAHO FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

All times listed are Mountain

Saturday, Aug. 30: at Washington State, 8 p.m. (The CW)

Saturday, Sept. 6: vs. St. Thomas, 2 p.m. (SWX and ESPN+)

Saturday, Sept. 13: vs. Utah Tech, 2 p.m. (SWX and ESPN+)

Saturday, Sept. 20: at San Jose State, 3 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

Saturday, Sept. 27: at Montana, TBA (ESPN networks)

Saturday, Oct. 11: vs. Northern Colorado, 3 p.m. (SWX and ESPN+)

Saturday, Oct. 18: at Eastern Washington, 5 p.m. (SWX and ESPN+)

Saturday, Oct. 25: vs. Portland State, 2 p.m. (SWX and ESPN+)

Friday, Oct. 31: at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Nov. 8: vs. UC Davis, 5 p.m. (SWX and ESPN+)

Saturday, Nov. 15: at Sacramento State, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, Nov. 22: vs. Idaho State, 2 p.m. (SWX and ESPN+)