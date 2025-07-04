Mark the dates: High school football kicks off next month so here's an early guide for the key games to watch - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Circle the dates for the top football games coming in the 2025 season. Four eastern Idaho teams won state titles last year. What’s the count this season?

Aug. 22 – Coeur d’Alene at Rigby

The season opener features two of the top 6A programs in the state.

Aug. 22 – Butte County vs. Kendrick at Homedale

Pirates take on the defending 2A state champs.

Aug. 29 – Highland vs. Durango, Nevada at Rocky Mountain Rumble, ICCU Dome, Pocatello.

The Rumble is always a good early-season test.

Aug. 30 – Rigby vs. Woods Cross, Utah at Rocky Mountain Rumble

See above.

Rigby High School players celebrate a 6A State Football Championship after beating Eagle, 41-21, at Boise State University’s Albertsons Stadium. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com.

Sept. 5 – Hillcrest at Bonneville

It’s hard to beat the Civil War rivalry game.

Sept. 19 – Skyline at Hillcrest

Hillcrest is the top dog in 5A and in the conference. Can Skyline get it back?

Sept. 26 – Highland at Pocatello, Lookout Field

One of the state’s top inner-city rivalries.

Sept. 26 – Idaho Falls vs. Skyline

Ravsten Stadium will be rocking for the Emotion Bowl.

Sept. 26 – Declo at West Side

The South East Idaho Conference is arguably the most competitive conference in the state. Winner gets the edge.

Oct. 3 – Highland at Rigby

Likely conference and state tournament implications in this one.

The West Side Pirates pose with their championship banner after beating Declo in the 3A State Football Championship Game. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com.

Oct. 3 – Rockland at Carey

Should be a great 8-man matchup with Bulldogs facing the state champions.

Oct. 10 – Rigby at Madison

Never a dull moment in this rivalry game.

Oct. 10 – Firth at North Fremont

A Nuclear Conference showdown that could have postseason implications.

Oct. 24 – Sugar-Salem at Teton

Can anyone stop the Diggers? Timberwolves get a shot in the regular-season finale.