Mark the dates: High school football kicks off next month so here's an early guide for the key games to watch - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Circle the dates for the top football games coming in the 2025 season. Four eastern Idaho teams won state titles last year. What’s the count this season?
Aug. 22 – Coeur d’Alene at Rigby
The season opener features two of the top 6A programs in the state.
Aug. 22 – Butte County vs. Kendrick at Homedale
Pirates take on the defending 2A state champs.
Aug. 29 – Highland vs. Durango, Nevada at Rocky Mountain Rumble, ICCU Dome, Pocatello.
The Rumble is always a good early-season test.
Aug. 30 – Rigby vs. Woods Cross, Utah at Rocky Mountain Rumble
See above.
Sept. 5 – Hillcrest at Bonneville
It’s hard to beat the Civil War rivalry game.
Sept. 19 – Skyline at Hillcrest
Hillcrest is the top dog in 5A and in the conference. Can Skyline get it back?
Sept. 26 – Highland at Pocatello, Lookout Field
One of the state’s top inner-city rivalries.
Sept. 26 – Idaho Falls vs. Skyline
Ravsten Stadium will be rocking for the Emotion Bowl.
Sept. 26 – Declo at West Side
The South East Idaho Conference is arguably the most competitive conference in the state. Winner gets the edge.
Oct. 3 – Highland at Rigby
Likely conference and state tournament implications in this one.
Oct. 3 – Rockland at Carey
Should be a great 8-man matchup with Bulldogs facing the state champions.
Oct. 10 – Rigby at Madison
Never a dull moment in this rivalry game.
Oct. 10 – Firth at North Fremont
A Nuclear Conference showdown that could have postseason implications.
Oct. 24 – Sugar-Salem at Teton
Can anyone stop the Diggers? Timberwolves get a shot in the regular-season finale.