Chukars secure series win on Wyatt walk-off walk - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Chukars earned some much-needed breathing room, as the PBL regular season reaches its final week, with an 8-7 walk-off win Sunday afternoon over the Ogden Raptors.

Idaho Falls (51-38, 24-18) got a heroic effort from its much-maligned bullpen, which held the Raptors (48-41, 22-20) to a single unearned run earn over the final seven innings to the decision in an 8-7 victory.

Shane Spencer (ND, 5-1) offered up his worst start of the season, surrendering six runs in 2 innings of work. But he was bailed out by, perhaps, the best performance from the Chukar relief corps.

Steven Ordorica, Jake Dixon, Kristofer Bow, Robert Hughes and Robert Hughes went the rest of the way, and combined to give up just six hits while striking out seven. The group’s lone run allowed came in the ninth, when a Thomas McCaffrey passed ball allowed the leadoff man to reach and advance to second on a third strike.

The Chukar offense answered Ogden three-spots in the first and third innings with two apiece in the second and fifth, to go with a single run in the fourth.

Idaho Falls tied the game in the eighth on a Gabe Vasquez sacrifice fly, but the Raptors jumped back ahead with the ninth-inning unearned run.

McCaffrey made up for his gaffe immediately, singling in a run to tie the game with one down in the bottom half. Then, with two outs after Spencer Rich was caught stealing while running for the Chukar catcher, Ogden reliever Nik Cardinal (L, 4-3) allowed a single, walk and hit batsman to load the bases for Wyatt with two down.

Cardinal, who has been one of the most reliable relievers in the league all season, could not find the zone to Wyatt, pushing the winning run across for free.

The Chukars will not get their customary off-day on Monday, instead playing a special Labor Day afternoon game. The Glacier Range Riders will come be in Idaho Falls for six to wrap up the season, with the Chukars just a couple wins (or Yuba-Sutter losses) from locking up a playoff spot.

PBL second-half standings

1. Oakland Ballers (31-10)

2. Missoula PaddleHeads (27-14)

T3. Billings Mustangs (24-18)

T3. Idaho Falls Chukars (24-18)

5. Rocky Mountain Vibes (22-19)

6. Ogden Raptors (22-20)

7. Glacier Range Riders (20-22)

8. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (18-23)

9. Great Falls Voyagers (18-24)

10. Boise Hawks (16-25)

11. Grand Junction Jackalopes (15-27)

12. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (12-29)