Chukars swept by lowly Glacier as playoff hopes continue to fade - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — When the Glacier Range Riders arrived at Melaleuca Field Tuesday, they brought with them a league worst-matching 4-8 record. After a win on Thursday, they left riding a three-game high, while the Chukars faded further into the rear-view mirror of the league leaders.

It was more of the same ailments for Idaho Falls in the series finale: an error leading to an unearned run, crooked numbers allowed by the bullpen and unrealized offensive threats.

The result was as it was all series for the Chukars (34-28, 7-8) — a 12-10 loss with a late rally challenging but ultimately coming up one hit short.

Starter Nathan Hemmerling battled for the Chukars despite being without his best stuff.

Hemmerling (L, 4-3) lasted 5-2/3 innings, surrendering nine hits and eight runs (seven earned) while walking two and striking out three. He hit a batter, threw one wild pitch and served up three Range Rider homers.

Glacier (24-39, 7-8) capitalized on early chances, scoring four in the second and adding one more in the third. They did not leave a runner in scoring positing until the sixth, when Julien Hernandez relieved Hemmerling and ended what was already a two-run inning with a Range Rider at third.

The Chukar offense, on the other hand, left runners stranded in scoring position in the first, third, fifth, eighth and ninth innings.

As has been the case of late for the fighting Chuks, the late innings — the eighth and ninth on Wednesday — featured inspired rallies.

Idaho Falls scored two runs in the eight, cutting the deficit to 11-8, but more was left on the base paths with Tyler Wyatt striking out to end the inning leaving runners on first and third.

The Chukars scored two more in the bottom of the ninth, answering an insurance run from Glacier in the top half, but left the bags full of birds when Eddie Pelc ended the game looking at strike three.

Benjamin Rosengard shined for the home team, going 4-for-5 with a run scored and a run driven in. Garret Ostrander added a homer (8) and three RBIs, and Gabe Vasquez hit his 11th homer of the season as part of a two-RBI game.

Newly acquired right-hander Ryan Faulks, who made his professional debut Tuesday night allowing two runs (one earned) in 1 inning of work, was hit for three more earned runs in the seventh inning Thursday.

The Chukars are now 14-15 while playing the friendly confines of Melaleuca Field — 20-13 in away games. The good news though, is they will now welcome Boise to town for a three-game set. Idaho Falls is 8-4 this season in head-to-head matchups with the Hawks and look for a get-right series.

Friday’s first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

PBL second-half standings

T1. Missoula PaddleHeads (10-5)

T1. Oakland Ballers (10-5)

T1. Rocky Mountain Vibes (10-5)

T4. Billings Mustangs (8-7)

T4. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (8-7)

T6. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (7-8)

T6. Glacier Range Riders (7-8)

T6. Idaho Falls Chukars (7-8)

T6. Ogden Raptors (7-8)

10. Boise Hawks (6-9)

T11. Grand Junction Jackalopes (5-10)

T11. Great Falls Voyagers (5-10)