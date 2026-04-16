Idaho pilot was flying drunk and crashed. Sentence includes jail time - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A Twin Falls man who piloted a small plane that crashed near the Boise Airport in 2025 is facing jail time and more than $50,000 in restitution.

After pleading guilty to operating an aircraft under the influence, a misdemeanor, Michael Verzwyvelt was sentenced to up to 90 days in the Ada County Jail and must pay $50,730 in restitution by March 2028, according to court documents. He must serve at least 29 days in jail with no other options, court records show.

Verzwyvelt will also have two years of supervised probation, which the judge allowed to be served in Twin Falls County. His airman’s certificate will be suspended for a year.

On Nov. 8, 2025, two people were injured after the small aircraft crashed near the intersection of North Orchard Street and W. Victory Road. The two individuals in the plane were found with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Boise Police Department investigated and shortly after arrested Verzwyvelt. He was charged with operating the aircraft under the influence. Verzwyvelt originally pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea to guilty on March 9.

According to the case’s criminal complaint, Verzwyvelt had a blood alcohol content of 0.213. Idaho law states that it is illegal to operate an aircraft within eight hours of drinking any alcoholic beverage, or while having a BAC of at least 0.04.