Grace Grizzlies move to 2-0 after downing Raft River - East Idaho News

 Grace Grizzlies move to 2-0 after downing Raft River
Prep football

Grace Grizzlies move to 2-0 after downing Raft River

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Grace football
Grace High School senior Carter Kimball scores a touchdown during the first quarter of the Grizzlies’ victory Thursday night. | Courtesy photo
GRACE — The Grace Grizzlies moved to 2-0 on the season, with a Thursday home victory over the Raft River Trojans.

Grace started the season, its first under head coach Travis Draper, with a 52-6 win at Oakley last Friday. They followed that up with another dominant performance, besting the Trojans 22-6 victory over the Trojans.

The Grizzlies will get right back to work next Friday, when they travel to Murtaugh to face the Red Devils, who open their season Friday night.

