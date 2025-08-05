LJ Martin still lead back, but BYU running back depth may have taken a hit - East Idaho News

PROVO (KSL.com) — The questions surrounding BYU’s open quarterback competition left a wide-open door for running back LJ Martin, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound tailback from El Paso, Texas, who was expected to build off his Alamo Bowl Offensive MVP performance to cap last year.

Through the first few days of training camp, those expectations haven’t decreased as Martin hit holes, showed his usual burst, and erupted in limited contact with decreased pads.

But the depth behind Martin has already taken a hit.

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick confirmed to media Friday that Pokaiaua Haunga would not be with the program in 2025 due to personal reasons. The status of any potential return remains uncertain.

Haunga was used sparingly in 2024, totaling 81 yards on 18 carries as a change-of-pace back who also caught five passes for 43 yards. But he showed enough during the Cougars’ 11-2 campaign that he was expected to have a much bigger role in the offense, behind Martin and 5-foot-10 sophomore Sione Moa, who ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns in 2024.

The Cougars will also count on Utah State transfer Enoch Nawahine, former Ridgeline High standout Jovesa Damuni, and redshirt freshman Charles Miska, who saw limited time or played mostly on the scout team in 2024. Kason Krebs, a redshirt sophomore from Hawaii, and former Weber High running back Logan Payne have also joined the team, which moved redshirt junior Preston Rex from safety and redshirt freshman Lucky Finau from linebacker.

“Preston is doing a great job since we moved him there,” Roderick said. “He’s been a pleasant surprise through three practices with how well he’s doing.”

Rex’s move was also driven in part by BYU’s logjam at safety, where fifth-year seniors Tanner Wall and Talan Alfrey lead a group that also includes Raider Damuni, Tommy Prassas and Faletau Satuala, among others.

“We’ve got a lot of talented guys in that room, a lot of guys with game experience who have made plays,” Wall said. “We understand that it’s going to come down to guys who are reliable, who are always doing the right things, getting takeaways, and making plays.”

Martin will still be the lead back, though, after piling up 718 yards and seven touchdowns last year in 10 games, including eight starts.

“We want him to touch the ball a lot this year,” Roderick said of Martin, who was also professional, eloquent and upbeat during Big 12 football media days earlier this summer. “He’s one of our best players, he’s in great shape, and he’s really changed his body; he’s leaned out a bit, and he’s one of the best players on this team.”

The Cougars have also filed an appeal for Hinckley Ropati, hoping to gain an extra year of eligibility after the former junior college transfer’s multiple injury concerns during his career.

The 5-foot-9, 220-pound running back from Downey, California, was at practice Friday but did not participate as he awaits the status of his appeal, he said in casual conversations with several media and staff members.

In three years after transferring from California’s Cerritos College, the returned missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints started three of his 22 games and totaled 564 yards and two touchdowns on 108 carries. He also had 173 receiving yards and two scores, and piled up 436 yards of total offense with two touchdowns in last season’s success.

BYU is confident in his appeal, due to recent litigation initiated by Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia granting a stay on expiring eligibility for NCAA Division I athletes whose career started in the NJCAA or other non-NCAA organizations, among other reasons including injuries.

“We would love to have him back,” Roderick said. “I want to point out what a critical player he was for us last year. We won 11 games, and he was a huge part of our success. We would love to have him back.”

BYU opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 against FCS Portland State (6 p.m. MDT, ESPN+).