Northwest Regional: Portland rallies to end Bandits' season with a pair of wins - East Idaho News

BILLINGS, Mont. – There will be no return trip to the American Legion World Series for the Idaho Falls Bandits.

The Portland Barbers took two games from the Bandits on Sunday to earn the Northwest Regional tournament title and a berth to the World Series.

The Bandits, who had been an offensive force during the postseason, couldn’t keep up with Portland, which won the first game 12-9 and then clinched the title with a 13-5 win in the if-necessary game.

Idaho Falls ends its season at 42-12.

The Bandits led the first game 8-1 after an explosive first inning, but the Barbers chipped away at the lead and eventually pulled ahead with three runs in the top of the seventh.

Connor Cannon finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Cole Croft also knocked in two runs, but it wasn’t enough as Portland finished with 16 hits.

The Barbers led 8-3 after four innings in the if-necessary game and had five players finish with at least two hits.

Gavin Hernandez led the Bandits at the plate, finishing 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Greyson Martin also had two hits and an RBI.