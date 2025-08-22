 Year 2 of East Idaho Sports coverage kicks off tonight with Week 0 of the high school football season - East Idaho News
East Idaho Sports

Year 2 of East Idaho Sports coverage kicks off tonight with Week 0 of the high school football season

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest and Bonneville captains meet for the first coin toss at Westmark Stadium Friday night. | Scott Kirtley, EastIdahoNews.com
The Hillcrest Knights and Bonneville Bees shake hands before a game last season. | Scott Kirtley, EastIdahoNews.com
EASTERN IDAHO — The wait is over. The second year of East Idaho Sports’ high school coverage kicks off Friday with the opening of the Idaho high school football season.

In an attempt to expand coverage, the East Idaho Sports team will be bringing you two football Games of the Week — one in District 5 and another in District 6.

Follow our coverage of the football season and all things sports on EastIdahoSports.com — here.

And new this year, visit Kalama — at the D5 Games of the Week — or Allan — at the D6 Games of the Week — for a chance to get some free swag.

This week’s East Idaho Sports Games of the Week feature the Soda Springs Cardinals at the American Falls Beavers and the Coeur d’Alene Vikings at the Rigby Trojans.

If you can’t make the game, follow our coverage on Facebook by joining the public group: East Idaho News – Sports — here.

