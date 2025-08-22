Year 2 of East Idaho Sports coverage kicks off tonight with Week 0 of the high school football season - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The wait is over. The second year of East Idaho Sports’ high school coverage kicks off Friday with the opening of the Idaho high school football season.

In an attempt to expand coverage, the East Idaho Sports team will be bringing you two football Games of the Week — one in District 5 and another in District 6.

This week’s East Idaho Sports Games of the Week feature the Soda Springs Cardinals at the American Falls Beavers and the Coeur d’Alene Vikings at the Rigby Trojans.

