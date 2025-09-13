Beavers best Dragons in American Falls - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — The Beavers got a hot start from their special teams, then coasted to victory over the Malad Dragons at home Friday night.

American Falls (3-1) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the opening seconds when Tripp Wagstaff returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

The backfield duo of Zak Grigg and Brian Lopez did the rest of the work for the offense, combining for three rushing touchdowns — two for Grigg and one for Lopez.

American Falls wide receiver Kahlen Hernandez out-jumps the defender for a big gainer from quarterback Zak Grigg. | EastIdahoSports.com

Junior Easton Green limited the effectiveness of American Falls’ passing game, snagging a pair of interceptions for Malad (1-2).

Easton Green grabs his first of two interceptions. | EastIdahoSports.com

The Dragons are off next week before traveling to Soda Springs to take on the Cardinals (1-2), who are coming off a victory over Firth following the resignation of first-year head coach Colby Fangman.

The Beavers will be at Buhl (3-0) next weekend.