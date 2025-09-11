Can North Fremont's running game outshine Teton's dual-threat QB Luke Nelson? - East Idaho News

District 6 Game of the Week

Teton at North Fremont, Friday, 7 p.m.

EASTERN IDAHO – Two first-year head coaches have their teams off to a strong start in 2025.

Teton, with Shane Braman at the helm, is 1-1 with a win over Declo after finishing last season with just two wins.

North Fremont, under Jason Wright, is 3-0 and moved into the No. 4 spot in the competitive 3A state media poll.

What does that mean for this nonconference matchup?

First, let’s have some fun on offense.

Timberwolves QB Luke Nelson has been a nightmare for opposing defenses, passing for 459 yards and five touchdowns in two games, while being more of a threat running the ball.

Nelson averages 160 rushing yards and has the team’s four rushing scores.

When he does pass, look for Drew Moss to be the go-to receiver.

Moss averages more than 17 yards per catch and has four receiving TDs.

North Fremont, which has traditionally been a running team, hasn’t changed under a new head coach.

The Huskies rush for 331 yards per game and have seven players with rushing touchdowns.

Seniors Andrew Martin (119 yards per game, three touchdowns) and Owen Reid (116 yards per game, three touchdowns) will likely be the focus of the Timberwolves defense.

This could be a springboard game for North Fremont, which faces former coach and current Salmon coach Keith Director next week, and then hits the guantlet of its schedule with Aberdeen, Firth and Ririe coming up.