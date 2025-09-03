Chukars waste Grosjean gem, fall to Range Riders - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Looking to creep closer to a playoff berth, the Chukars instead let a stellar Gary Grosjean start go to waste in a loss to the Glacier Ranger Riders at Melaleuca Field Tuesday night.

Grosjean (L, 11-6) held the Range Riders (37-54, 20-23) to four hits and two runs — one earned — while striking out eight in 6 innings of work.

While Grosjean was holding Glacier down, the offense could never put anything together, and the Chukars (52-38, 25-18) fell 5-1.

Idaho Falls’ lone run came on an RBI single from Grady Morgan, tying the game in the bottom of the second. From at point on, though, the Chukar offense combined for for just two hits over the final seven-plus innings.

In what was likely his last start of the regular season, Grosjean lowered his 2025 ERA to 5.45, to go with 11 wins (second-most in PBL) and 102 strikeout (sixth-most in PBL).

The Chukars are still in control of their playoff destiny. Winning three games over the final four of the year would give Idaho Falls a sport in the postseason regardless of all other results.

PBL second-half standings

1. Oakland Ballers (33-10)

2. Missoula PaddleHeads (28-14)

3. Billings Mustangs (25-18)

4. Idaho Falls Chukars (25-19)

5. Rocky Mountain Vibes (22-19)

6. Ogden Raptors (23-20)

7. Glacier Range Riders (21-23)

8. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (18-24)

9. Great Falls Voyagers (18-25)

10. Boise Hawks (16-27)

11. Grand Junction Jackalopes (15-27)

12. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (12-30)