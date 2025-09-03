It's another week atop the state rankings for Rigby, Hillcrest, Sugar-Salem and West Side - East Idaho News

It’s another week atop the state rankings for Rigby, Hillcrest, Sugar-Salem and West SidePublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — After a full slate of games last week the voters have spoken.
It was nearly a clean sweep in this week’s state media football poll as Hillcrest (5A), Sugar-Salem (4A), West Side (3A), and Kendrick (2A) each earned all 11 first-place votes in their respective classifications.
Rigby remained atop the 6A rankings with 10 first-place votes, but Rocky Mountain picked up one to easily remain in second place. Highland, which improved to 2-0 moved into the 6A poll at No. 4.
West Side, Aberdeen and Ririe continue to hold the top 3 spots in 3A, while Butte Country dropped out of the 2A rankings after falling to 0-2.
Rockland moved up a spot in 1A to No. 2 behind Carey and received three first-place votes.
Idaho State Media Poll
Week 2
CLASS 6A
Team W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rigby (10) 2-0 54 1
2. Rocky Mtn (1) 1-0 44 2
3. Eagle 1-0 29 3
4. Highland 2-0 18 —
5. Timberline 1-0 12 —
Others receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 4, Madison 3, Thunder Ridge 1.
CLASS 5A
Team W-L Pts Pvs
1. Hillcrest (11) 1-0 55 1
2. Bishop Kelly 1-0 41 2
3. Skyline 1-0 29 3
4. Lakeland 2-0 18 t-5
5. Minico 2-0 11 t-5
Others receiving votes: Sandpoint 5, Century 3, Blackfoot 2, Skyview 1.
CLASS 4A
Team W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (11) 2-0 55 1
2. Fruitland 2-0 40 2
3. Homedale 1-0 34 3
4. Buhl 1-0 12 —
5. Kimberly 1-1 7 —
Others receiving votes: American Falls 5, Gooding 4, Weiser 2, Teton 2, Payette 2, Filer 1, McCall-Donnelly 1.
CLASS 3A
Team W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (11) 1-0 55 1
2. Aberdeen 1-0 41 2
3. Ririe 2-0 28 3
4. Grangeville 2-0 19 4
5. Declo 1-1 12 5
Others receiving votes: North Fremont 9, Nampa Christian 1.
CLASS 2A
Team W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kendrick (11) 2-0 55 1
2. Logos 1-0 40 2
3. Valley 1-0 28 5
4. Grace 2-0 26 4
5. Hagerman 1-1 10 —
Others receiving votes: Kamiah 4, Prairie 2.
CLASS 1A
Team W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (8) 1-0 49 1
2. Rockland (3) 1-0 42 3
3. Council 1-0 28 5
4. Garden Valley 2-0 15 —
5. Tri-Valley 0-1 14 2
Others receiving votes: North Gem 4, Mackay 4, Genesee 3, Richfield 2, Deary 1, Coeur d’Christ 1, Horseshoe Bend 1, Wallace 1.
Voters: Brevin Monroe, KMVT; Kade Calvin, KPVI; Justin Fitzgerald, Times-News; Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Sam Taylor, Lewiston Tribune; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.