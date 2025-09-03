It's another week atop the state rankings for Rigby, Hillcrest, Sugar-Salem and West Side - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — After a full slate of games last week the voters have spoken.

It was nearly a clean sweep in this week’s state media football poll as Hillcrest (5A), Sugar-Salem (4A), West Side (3A), and Kendrick (2A) each earned all 11 first-place votes in their respective classifications.

Rigby remained atop the 6A rankings with 10 first-place votes, but Rocky Mountain picked up one to easily remain in second place. Highland, which improved to 2-0 moved into the 6A poll at No. 4.

West Side, Aberdeen and Ririe continue to hold the top 3 spots in 3A, while Butte Country dropped out of the 2A rankings after falling to 0-2.

Rockland moved up a spot in 1A to No. 2 behind Carey and received three first-place votes.

Idaho State Media Poll

Week 2

CLASS 6A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rigby (10) 2-0 54 1

2. Rocky Mtn (1) 1-0 44 2

3. Eagle 1-0 29 3

4. Highland 2-0 18 —

5. Timberline 1-0 12 —

Others receiving votes: Coeur d’Alene 4, Madison 3, Thunder Ridge 1.

CLASS 5A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Hillcrest (11) 1-0 55 1

2. Bishop Kelly 1-0 41 2

3. Skyline 1-0 29 3

4. Lakeland 2-0 18 t-5

5. Minico 2-0 11 t-5

Others receiving votes: Sandpoint 5, Century 3, Blackfoot 2, Skyview 1.

CLASS 4A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (11) 2-0 55 1

2. Fruitland 2-0 40 2

3. Homedale 1-0 34 3

4. Buhl 1-0 12 —

5. Kimberly 1-1 7 —

Others receiving votes: American Falls 5, Gooding 4, Weiser 2, Teton 2, Payette 2, Filer 1, McCall-Donnelly 1.

CLASS 3A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (11) 1-0 55 1

2. Aberdeen 1-0 41 2

3. Ririe 2-0 28 3

4. Grangeville 2-0 19 4

5. Declo 1-1 12 5

Others receiving votes: North Fremont 9, Nampa Christian 1.

CLASS 2A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (11) 2-0 55 1

2. Logos 1-0 40 2

3. Valley 1-0 28 5

4. Grace 2-0 26 4

5. Hagerman 1-1 10 —

Others receiving votes: Kamiah 4, Prairie 2.

CLASS 1A

Team W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (8) 1-0 49 1

2. Rockland (3) 1-0 42 3

3. Council 1-0 28 5

4. Garden Valley 2-0 15 —

5. Tri-Valley 0-1 14 2

Others receiving votes: North Gem 4, Mackay 4, Genesee 3, Richfield 2, Deary 1, Coeur d’Christ 1, Horseshoe Bend 1, Wallace 1.

Voters: Brevin Monroe, KMVT; Kade Calvin, KPVI; Justin Fitzgerald, Times-News; Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Sam Taylor, Lewiston Tribune; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.