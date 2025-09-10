 Marsh Valley High cancels remainder of varsity football season - East Idaho News
Girls Soccer

Tue

Marsh Valley

8

@Malad

0

Girls Soccer

Tue

Sugar-Salem

4

@Teton

0

Girls Soccer

Tue

Shelley

2

@Bonneville

5

Girls Soccer

Tue

Century

0

@Thunder Ridge

5

Girls Soccer

Tue

South Fremont

2

@Firth

1

Girls Soccer

Tue

American Falls

10

@Snake River

3

Boys Soccer

Tue

Marsh Valley

1

@Century

5

Boys Soccer

Tue

Sugar-Salem

0

@Teton

0

Prep football

Marsh Valley High cancels remainder of varsity football season

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Marsh Valley football
Marsh Valley High School varsity football coach Jared Michaelson talks to the team during fall camp. The Eagles have canceled the remainder of their season due to low player numbers. | EastIdahoSports.com
ARIMO — The Marsh Valley Eagles are canceling the remainder of their varsity football season.

EastIdahoSports.com confirmed with Marsh Valley High School principal Wyatt Hansen that the team has ended its season early. But, Hansen said, the program is expected to return next year.

“We just don’t have the numbers this year, so it’s just this year,” Hansen said.

The Eagles, who compete in the 4A South East Idaho Conference, qualified for the state tournament a season ago. Following a 0-2 start, in which they were outscored by a combined 85-8 score, the Eagles have canceled their remaining six games.

EastIdahoSports.com has reached out to Marsh Valley athletic director Kent Howell for further information and will update this story as those details become available.

Marsh Valley was scheduled to host the West Side Pirates Friday.

