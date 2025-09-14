Ririe thrashes Marsing to stay undefeated - East Idaho News

RIRIE — The Ririe Bulldogs were led to a dominant victory Friday night over the Marsing Huskies by senior Kolter Lewis.

The Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0) remained perfect as the 2024 Second-Team All-State selection was once again the primary weapon for Ririe’s offense.

Ririe has outscored their four opponents by a combined 148 points — scoring 173 points to 25 allowed. They will travel to Aberdeen Friday for a showdown with the fellow 3A title-hopeful Tigers (2-1).