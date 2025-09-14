 Ririe thrashes Marsing to stay undefeated - East Idaho News
Girls Soccer

Fri

Thunder Ridge

2

@Rigby

0

Girls Soccer

Fri

Bishop Kelly

1

@Highland

0

Boys Soccer

Fri

Pocatello

1

@Highland

5

Boys Soccer

Fri

Skyline

2

@Shelley

2

Volleyball

Fri

Murtaugh

2

Salmon

0

Volleyball

Fri

Wendell

0

Malad

2

Volleyball

Fri

Salmon

0

Filer

2

Volleyball

Fri

Council

0

Malad

2

Prep football

Ririe thrashes Marsing to stay undefeated

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Ririe football
Ririe High School senior Kolter Lewis (5) goes in motion during the Bulldogs’ home victory over Marsing Friday night. | Kade Calvin, KPVI
RIRIE — The Ririe Bulldogs were led to a dominant victory Friday night over the Marsing Huskies by senior Kolter Lewis.

The Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0) remained perfect as the 2024 Second-Team All-State selection was once again the primary weapon for Ririe’s offense.

Ririe has outscored their four opponents by a combined 148 points — scoring 173 points to 25 allowed. They will travel to Aberdeen Friday for a showdown with the fellow 3A title-hopeful Tigers (2-1).

Ririe football
Ririe’s stingy defense lines up against the Marsin offense. | Kade Calvin, KPVI

