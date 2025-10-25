Blackfoot bounces Pocatello in defensive epic, will play for trophy - East Idaho News

NAMPA — The Blackfoot Broncos and Pocatello Thunder met in a win-or-out game at Columbia High School Thursday morning, and the result was a defensive battle for the record books.

Pocatello produced just two shots on goal through the first 40 minutes — to Blackfoot’s seven. And things got even tighter after the break. The Thunder put six shots on goal in the second half, to the Broncos’ one.

But that one produced the game’s only score as Blackfoot eliminated Pocatello, 1-0, to earn a spot in the 5A consolation game.

When asked to assess his team’s performance, Blackfoot head coach Liam Pope said the Broncos were “Solid, not spectacular.”

“If we’re going to win a trophy tomorrow, we’re going to have to play a little bit better,” he added.

However, the coach continued, when you take Thursday’s PK loss to Twin Falls, the effort Blackfoot showed early Friday morning looks a bit better. Pope called the round-one loss “a kick in the gut.”

Blackfoot celebrates the game’s first and only goal from Daniel Olivarez (5) in a 1-0 win over Pocatello. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

While the action was limited in both offensive zones, it was even tighter at the goal. Through the first 50 minutes of the game, the two goalies — Luke Barnes for Pocatello and Edwin Botello for Blackfoot — had just two saves apiece 10 minutes into the second half.

But a quick attack from the left win in the 52nd minute gave Bronco senior Daniel Olivarez a clean look at the goal, and he sent his shot past Barnes.

It was the only shot on goal Blackfoot was credited with in the second half. Pope gave all the credit to the Pocatello defense, saying the defensive line kicked up their aggression meeting the Blackfoot attackers higher on the field.

“You’ve got to give credit to Poky for that,” the coach said. “More than we were doing bad, Poky deserves the credit — they changed it up.”

Pocatello’s Pocatello Zen Griggs tries to get through Blackfoot defenseman Riley Fransen. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pope also spoke about his defense, which turned in a perfect effort Friday despite being without its “anchor,” co-captain Aaron Torres-Garcia, who suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s district championship game and has been sidelined since.

The Broncos are hopeful the senior will be able to play Saturday, but that is far from certain.

“He’s doubtful, if I have to be honest,” Pope said.

Without Torres-Garcia, the Blackfoot defense and Botello made Olivarez’s goal stand up.

Botello was credited with saves on all six Poky shots in the second half.

“Edwin’s a great goalkeeper — great shot-stopper, particularly,” Pope said.

The Broncos are one win away from bringing a trophy back back to Blackfoot. And while it wouldn’t be the color they came west for, it is something that would mean a lot to the team and school. And Pope believes the squad is perfectly capable of getting that last win, when they face Nampa.

“We’ve got to meet that challenge and win that war more,” Pope said when asked what his team will need to do to win Saturday. “We’re a team that plays better when we’re playing at a higher tempo. … We’ve got to play at a higher tempo for longer periods of the game.”

He added: “And not give up silly goals.”

The 5A boys consolation game will be played at Columbia High School, and is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.