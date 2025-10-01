Changes proposed and approved at the IHSAA meeting - East Idaho News

Changes proposed and approved at the IHSAA meetingPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — The Idaho High School Activities Association held a Board of Directors meeting at the Mountain American Center in Idaho Falls this week.
The board voted on numerous proposed changes, including those regarding the classification of several local schools, according to Ririe High School Athletic Director Matt Harris who live-tweeted the event.
Here is a wrap-up of items discussed at the meeting pertaining to schools in Districts 5 and 6:
- Game Balls: Last year, the association signed a five-year contract with sporting equipment company Baden to provide game balls. Schools will receive those balls soon.
- 3A State Boys Basketball: The first two rounds of the 3A state boys basketball tournament will not be held at longtime host school Capital High School, as Capital AD Jason Willer has taken over management of the tournament at the Idaho Center. The first two rounds of the tournament will be held at Meridian High School this year.
- State wrestling in Moscow: The IHSAA is working toward finalizing a deal that would add the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome into the state wrestling site rotation. A deal could be announced when the board reconvenes in December.
- Shelley baseball drops a class: With a 15-0 vote (with one abstention), Shelley High School’s appeal to move its baseball program from 5A to 4A was approved.
- Alturas basketball drops a class: With an 11-3 vote, Alturas Prep’s appeal to move its boys basketball program from 2A to 1A was approved. Alturas’ appeal to move its girls basketball program from 2A to 1A received the same 11-3 vote for approval.
- Bear Lake football staying put: Bear Lake High School’s appeal to move its football program from 4A to 3A was denied by a unanimous 14-0 vote.
- Additional reclassification not hear: Other appeals to reclassify programs did not receive a majority approval from state school superintendents and thus were not presented to the board for vote. Those programs include: Challis boys basketball; Challis girls basketball; Shelley cheer; Soda Springs football; Challis football; Challis volleyball
- Out-of-state transfer students: The board discussed physicals required for students who transfer to Idaho from other states, and will discuss further at the December meeting.
- Fewer background checks for officials: Currently, officials (referees, umps, etc.) are subject to background checks annually. The board passed a motion to make those background checks every five years, rather than every year.
- Esports: The board discussed sanctioning esports as an official activity. The discussion was tabled without a vote and will be added to the December meeting agenda.