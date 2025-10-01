Changes proposed and approved at the IHSAA meeting - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Idaho High School Activities Association held a Board of Directors meeting at the Mountain American Center in Idaho Falls this week.

The board voted on numerous proposed changes, including those regarding the classification of several local schools, according to Ririe High School Athletic Director Matt Harris who live-tweeted the event.

I am in Idaho Falls at the Mountain America Center for the September IHSAA Board of Directors meeting. I will have updates as the meeting moves along. The big topics today:

– Classification Petition approvals/denials

– Final Reading on adding in the Kibbie Dome to the State… — Matt Harris (@RirieBulldogsAD) September 30, 2025

Here is a wrap-up of items discussed at the meeting pertaining to schools in Districts 5 and 6: