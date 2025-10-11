Grizzlies thrash Rams, prepare to play for conference crown in 2 weeks - East Idaho News

GRACE — The Grace Grizzlies kept their solid season going, improving to 6-0 against in-state opponents with a 62-8 home victory over the Clearwater Valley Rams.

Grace (7-1, 0-0) went for the jugular early against the undermanned Rams (0-6, 0-4), scoring twice in a matter of 17 seconds and jumping out to a 14-0 lead less than three minutes into the game. The Grizzlies did not look back, dominating on both sides of the ball, forcing six turnovers while piling up offensive stats until they called off the dogs and put in the back-ups early in the third quarter.

Head coach Travis Draper was happy with his team’s performance, but said there were some things he would like to see improved.

“At times, we lost focus. But overall, we did pretty good,” the coach told EastIdahoSports.com after the game.

The Grace defense forces and recovers a fumble, one of its six takeaways on the night, early in the first quarter. | EastIdahoSports.com

The Rams took the opening kickoff, and were forced into a quick three-and-out.

Three plays after taking possession, senior quarterback Gavin Draper hit senior receiver Cooper Anderson on a seam route for a 32-yard score.

After being called for a false start before running their first play of the ensuing possession, Clearwater Valley quarterback Kale Walle was intercepted by Grizzly defensive back Bryant Moss.

Running back Chase Smith took the handoff on the very next snap up the sideline for a 32-yard scoring run and a 14-0 lead for Grace with 9:08 left in the opening quarter.

The Grizzlies found the end zone on their first five possessions, snatching a 35-0 lead in the first period. But the Rams put together its first successful possession as the quarter came to a close.

Clearwater Valley moved the ball past the 50 yard line for the first time on the very first play of the second quarter. That drive came to an abrupt end though, when the freshman quarterback Walle was picked for the third time, this interception produced by Gavin.

Grace was once again marching when Walle returned the favor, intercepting one of Gavin’s throws.

Travis, Gavin’s father, said that the quarterback “missed some throws,” including the interception. But he made up for it.

“We always say, every play is a chance to prove yourself. Three plays later, he gets a pick on defense and wipes it all away,” the coach said of his son.

Gavin received much better protection than Walle was afforded, having to run just twice — picking up 56 yards and a score on those two runs — while the Ram signal-caller was sacked numerous times and under constant pressure all night.

“When we give him some time, I think we’re pretty decent at chucking the ball around,” Travis said of Gavin and the Grace passing game.

Gavin finished with 180 passing yards and four scores. His favorite target, Andersen, caught three passes, housing all three for 133 yards.

Cooper Andersen breaks away for his first of three touchdown catches. | EastIdahoSports.com

“It’s good to have a guy like Cooper,” Gavin said. “Throw the ball to him and you know he’ll catch it, bring it in, then he’ll go and run for a touchdown.”

He continued, saying that whenever he starts to feel a little pressure, he looks for his favorite target: “Just feed 12, feed 12,” he said.

While Gavin added a pair of picks to his offensive performance, Cooper made his impact defensively by recording a sack.

Grace was held to just eight points in the second quarter, but after a pair of quick scores in the third, the starters were benched in favor of some of the youngsters. One of those youngsters was linebacker Connor Rasmussen, who was responsible for the last of Grace’s five interceptions.

The play was significant, Travis said, because Rasmussen allowed a touchdown in a similar position earlier this season.

“That was fun for him. He was trying to redeem himself, so good for him,” Travis said. “And it’s exciting to see some of the older kids excited for the younger kids, that makes it a lot of fun.”

Cooper Andersen (left) and Gavin Draper were named the co-Game Ball recipients for their performances Friday. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Grace will now enjoy a bye week before closing out their regular season with a home game against conference foe Butte County (1-6, 0-0).

Despite their record, Travis said, he expects the Pirates to give his Grizzlies a battle.

Gavin and Andersen agreed.

“Being in a two-team district, it’s everything. It’s what we look forward to the entire season,” the quarterback said, calling the game a “must-win”. “Our goal is to win district, then go win state after that.”

Andersen said that Butte County is the team Grace prepares all season for, adding that there is a lot of preparation to be accomplished over the next two weeks.

Of his team’s performance Friday, the senior wideout said that he was not happy about the second-quarter letdown following a strong first quarter.

“We’ve got to focus on playing hard every play, every down of every quarter,” he said.

Gavin added on to that sentiment, saying that like every football team, Grace is vulnerable to occasional ups and downs.

“If we want to make it deep in the playoffs and win a state title this year, we have to cut those bad moments to a minimum, and I think we can do that,” he said.

This year’s seniors last beat Butte County as freshmen, making this year’s finale all the more important — to go with the regular season conference crown and earn an automatic bid into the state tournament.

That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 24, at Grace High School.