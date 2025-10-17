Highland girls remains atop district, winning sixth title in a row - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Highland Rams remain queens of the district, crushing the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks to earn their sixth consecutive district championship.

Highland’s full offensive power was on display Thursday night at Highland High School, as five different Rams scored, including a hat trick from senior Peyton Looney, en route to an 8-0 beatdown of the tournament’s No. 2 seed Canyon Ridge.

The Rams (16-3-1, 10-0) also got a pair of goals from senior co-captain Devree Bell.

With the win, Highland advances to the state tournament, which will open next Thursday at Rocky Mountain High School. The Rams will open the tournament riding an 11-game win streak, having not lost since Sept. 12.

The bracket and seeding are expected to be announced Sunday morning, according to Highland Athletic Director Travis Bell.