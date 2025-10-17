 Highland girls remains atop district, winning sixth title in a row - East Idaho News
Girls Soccer

Thu

Skyline

1

@Hillcrest

3

Girls Soccer

Thu

Canyon Ridge

0

@Highland

8

Girls Soccer

Thu

Bonneville

2

@Idaho Falls

3

Girls Soccer

Thu

Preston

0

@Pocatello

1

Girls Soccer

Thu

Snake River

0

@Marsh Valley

5

Girls Soccer

Thu

South Fremont

0

@Sugar-Salem

6

Boys Soccer

Thu

Blackfoot

3

@Idaho Falls

0

Boys Soccer

Thu

Skyline

4

@ Shelley

4

girls soccer playoffs

Highland girls remains atop district, winning sixth title in a row

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland girls soccer
The Highland High School girls’ soccer team celebrates its 6A District 4-5-6 championship. | Photo courtesy Highland Rams Athletics Twitter/X
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

POCATELLO — The Highland Rams remain queens of the district, crushing the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks to earn their sixth consecutive district championship.

Highland’s full offensive power was on display Thursday night at Highland High School, as five different Rams scored, including a hat trick from senior Peyton Looney, en route to an 8-0 beatdown of the tournament’s No. 2 seed Canyon Ridge.

The Rams (16-3-1, 10-0) also got a pair of goals from senior co-captain Devree Bell.

With the win, Highland advances to the state tournament, which will open next Thursday at Rocky Mountain High School. The Rams will open the tournament riding an 11-game win streak, having not lost since Sept. 12.

The bracket and seeding are expected to be announced Sunday morning, according to Highland Athletic Director Travis Bell.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION