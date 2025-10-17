Highland outlasts Rigby to remain alive in battle for state berth; Titans clinch district - again - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Despite suffering a home loss Tuesday, the Highland Rams remain in the hunt for a state tournament bid after beating the Rigby Trojans, 2-1, in a second extra-time period Thursday night.

Highland (13-5-1, 6-3-1) will need to beat the same Canyon Ridge team that bested them Tuesday, to clinch a second-place finish in the 6A District 4-5-6 tournament and grab that spot’s state berth.

The Riverhawks (11-6-2, 5-4-2) topped the Rams, 2-1, to set up a showdown Thursday afternoon with the Titans (19-1, 10-0) at Thunder Ridge with the district crown in the balance. Thunder Ridge claimed a 4-1 victory for its eighth consecutive district title.

Photo courtesy Thunder Ridge High School Titans Facebook

Behind Kason Ryerson, who netted the deciding goal in a second extra-time period against Rigby Thursday, the Rams earned a second shot at Canyon Ridge, in a winner-take-all game.

Highland’s Martin Robles-aleman races Rigby’s Eldon Simmons for possession. | EastIdahoSports.com

Rigby’s Kian Wilford looks stops the attack of Highland’s AJ Martinez. | EastIdahoSports.com

The district’s final state berth will be decided Saturday at Canyon Ridge High School. The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.