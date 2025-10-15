Idaho State University to host Mountain West Marching Band Invitational - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s School of Performing Arts will welcome more than 1,021 high school musicians in 19 marching bands from across Idaho, Utah and Nevada for the Mountain West Marching Band Invitational on Saturday, October 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello.

Tickets will be available at the door: $10 for students and $15 for adults.

The invitational provides young musicians with the opportunity to perform in a Division I stadium while competing in categories including Music Performance, Visual Performance, Percussion Performance, Auxiliary Performance (Color Guard), and Music Effect.

“Marching Band is a sport, and the friendly competition is fun,” said Dr. Luke Strother, ISU Director of Bands. “Band kids are famously great sportsmen and are supportive and encouraging to all of their competitors; all marching competitions have a great vibe in this respect.”

Audiences can expect a day filled with athletic movement, artistry, and pageantry.

“Marching Band shows frequently have theme and narrative, may use large props, and often tell a story,” Strother explained. “It truly is a one-of-a-kind blend of art and sport—if you’ve never seen something like this, you’ve just got to check it out.”

The event also highlights ISU’s own Bengal Marching Band, which will perform at the end of the day while scores are tabulated. In addition to performing, Bengal Band members serve as the backbone of the event, volunteering throughout the day to host visiting bands, manage logistics, and keep the invitational running smoothly.

For ISU and the Pocatello community, the invitational is a celebration of artistry, education and school spirit.

“For me, there are few things as inspiring as watching our young people demonstrating their artistry and their love of their community. How fortunate we are to host such a large display of our region’s musicians,” Strother said.

The Mountain West Marching Band Invitational is the largest marching competition in the region and a cornerstone recruitment event for ISU’s music program.

“We want every high school musician in attendance to see our excellent facilities, hear our terrific band, and say ‘Idaho State is the place for me, I gotta be part of this,'” Strother added. “This is the single largest recruitment event the music department puts on every year — we’re out here making new Bengals.”

Mountain West Marching Band Invitational

Saturday, October 18 | 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

ICCU Dome, Idaho State University, Pocatello

Tickets: $10 students | $15 adults | Available at the door

For more information, visit the ISU School of Performing Arts website — here.