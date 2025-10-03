PHOTO GALLERY: Hundreds converge on Pocatello for Bob Conley cross-country meet - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Sixty-three schools from across Idaho, Wyoming and Utah had racers competing in the annual Bob Conley Cross-Country race at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.

The all-day event, hosted by Highland High School, was broken up into 12 races, including two 3K middle school competitions.

The JV teams were split into two different divisions.

Idaho Falls won the boys JV over 21:01 race, with a team score of 104 — ahead of Blackfoot’s 121. Bear Lake barely edged out Jerome, 79 to 80, in the girls JV over 26:01 race.

Rigby (21) bested Highland (44) and Idaho Falls (70) in a much smaller girls JV under 26:00 field. With a team score of 45, Highland topped the field in the boys JV un 21:00 race.

Highland also won the girls freshman race, with a score of 29, ahead of Rigby’s 38. The results were flipped in the boys freshman race, with Rigby (36) finishing ahead of Highland (44) and the rest of the field.

Sugar-Salem, with a total score of 93, was just better than Ririe (96) in the girls varsity B race. Ririe (88) did take the boys varsity B race, besting Malad (107).

Host Highland won both varsity A races, with an 84 in the girls division — ahead of Jerome with 109 — and 66 in the boys division — in front of Rigby with 89.

In the middle school races, Rigby was the top girls team, scoring 88, while Farnsworth (Rigby) was the top boys team with a score of 51.

Find the full results, team and individual — here.

Here are some pictures from the event:

Malad’s Jace Nalder finishes first in the freshman boys race, with a time of 17:08.4, despite suffering a bloody nose. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The boys JV field circles the Portneuf Wellness Center lake before turning back toward the finish line. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The girls varsity A field leaves the starting line. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Soda Springs’ Reuben Uskoski holds off Highland’s Ethan Tucker for a third-place finish in the freshman boys race. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Boys racers coming down the home stretch. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Elation hits one racer harder than another as both reach the finish line. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello’s Katie Boyle beats Highland’s Makenzie Tucker to the finish line to finish second in the varsity girls A race. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The intensity of the homestretch. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Racers leave the beach before circling the lake. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The JV boys racers make their way down from the top of the wellness center. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com