Undone by lake PK, Skyline eliminated from state tourney by Nampa - East Idaho News

NAMPA — After a solid season, netting them a No. 3 seed in the state tournament, the Skyline Grizzlies will go home without any hardware.

The Grizz were unable to contain Makai Venegas and the Nampa Bulldog offense, falling in a win-or-out game, 4-3, at Columbia High School.

Skyline held a 1-0 advantage early on in a game that resembled a boxing match, with two fighters testing the other, unwilling to get overaggressive on the attack. The two teams combined for just eight shots on goal through the game’s first 30 minutes.

The difference to that point was a successful penalty kick from Skyline senior and co-captain Santino Antrim in the 22nd minute.

Skyline’s Santino Antrim’s subdued celebration with teammates after making a penalty kick in the first half of the Grizzlies’ loss to Nampa. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

But things opened up from there, as both offenses began to flow with Nampa the clear aggressor.

Skyline made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute on a goal from Yahir Chiapa, but Makai got the Bulldogs on the board just five minutes later, receiving a perfect free kick from 40 yards out by Swedi Eumbu and heading it past Skyline keeper, senior co-captain Francisco Ramos.

Makai knotted things at 2-2 with a second-chance shot off a free kick rebound in the 44th minute. One minute later, Marquez Venegas gave Nampa its first lead of the game, beating Ramos with his own second-chance opportunity.

Victor Rivera netted the equalizer for the Grizz in the 65th minute on a perfect through pass assist from Antrim.

Nampa looked to have a golden opportunity in the 71st minute, when the head referee called a penalty against the Grizz inside the box, awarding the Bulldogs a penalty kick. But after a discussion with the assistant referee, the call was overturned and ruled a penalty against Nampa.

Two minutes later, the Bulldogs got that free kick anyway. And Makai made it hurt, securing his hat trick with the deciding goal in the 73rd minute.

Skyline saw its season come to an end with the loss, while Nampa will face Blackfoot Saturday morning at Columbia High School with a consolation trophy in the balance.