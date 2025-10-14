With shift to rivalry game, Utah QB acknowledges 'significance' of BYU game - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — There is a very loose, albeit archaic rule concerning when a team begins to talk about an opponent and when the media is supposed to start asking about an opponent.

You’re not supposed to talk about, or in the media’s case, ask about an opponent until the previous game is over.

Utah registered a 42-10 win over Arizona State late Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Next up for the Utes is another critical Big 12 showdown, but this one just happens to be against arch rival BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

As Saturday night became Sunday morning deep in the bowels of Rice-Eccles Stadium, based on that loose, albeit archaic rule, it was time to start talking about the Cougars.

Devon Dampier is not from Utah, nor is his family. As far as anyone knows, the Utes’ junior quarterback did not have a connection to this state until showing up here in January as a transfer from New Mexico.

So, in fairness, how aware is the Phoenix native of the “Holy War” and what it means to people here locally?

“I understand the significance of this game,” Dampier said matter-of-factly after finishing with 224 total yards, including 120 on the ground, to go along with three rushing touchdowns. “We’ll be dialed into it for sure.”

To help set the scene, Dampier was sitting next to two teammates.

To his right was Jackson Bennee, a sophomore safety and a Holladay native, who starred for Olympus High. To Bennee’s right was John Henry Daley, a redshirt sophomore defensive end from Alpine, who starred for Lone Peak (and previously transferred from BYU).

With those two sitting next to Dampier, the follow-up question seemed rather obvious.

Have Dampier’s teammates with local ties tried to explain the Utah-BYU rivalry?

Dampier’s straight face cracked before answering.

“Yep, yep,” Dampier said, smiling, while halfway glancing to his right at his two teammates. “I’m aware.”

Utah-BYU is always a big deal, but this particular matchup, the 103rd of a rivalry that dates back to 1922, is likely to take on a bigger, more important feel as the week begins to wear on.

That has everything to do with the simple fact that both teams are playing well, and both teams are in the still-early mix to advance to the Dec. 6 Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

While Utah (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) handled Arizona State, BYU (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) won at Arizona in double overtime. The Cougars are one of three teams without a conference loss, joining Texas Tech and, surprising, Cincinnati, which visits Rice-Eccles on Nov. 1.

A second Big 12 loss would severely hamper the Utes’ Big 12 title game possibilities. Yes, last season’s two conference championship participants, Arizona State and Iowa State, were two of four teams to finish at 7-2, but the point stands.

Just as Saturday night against the Sun Devils felt like a must win, the trip down I-15 to visit the Cougars deserves the same tone this week.

“It should be a great matchup, a one-loss team and an undefeated team,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “I would say it’s shaping up to be the biggest sporting event in the state of Utah, like it is most years.”