 127 local high school swimmers prepare for state meet, several as top qualifiers - East Idaho News
prep swimming

127 local high school swimmers prepare for state meet, several as top qualifiers

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

idaho falls swimming state
Idaho Falls then-freshman Rangi Grimes reacts after setting a new state record in the 100 freestyle Saturday at the 5A State Swim Championships at the West YMCA in Boise in 2024. | Pat Sutphin, EastIdahoNews.com
EASTERN IDAHO — High school swimming state championships will be handed out this weekend, when hundreds of the state’s top prep swimmers will converge on the Idaho Central Aquatics Center in Boise.

Ten teams, 127 athletes, will be in attendance representing eastern Idaho schools, including several top qualifiers.

Highland has the most boy qualifiers of those 10 schools, with 10, while Thunder Ridge, with its 10 girls, has the most female qualifiers. Idaho Falls, however, has the most top qualifiers, as the Grimes siblings — senior Mahealani and sophomore Rangi — posted top seed times in two events apiece, joining junior Abigail Balsmeier, who is the top qualifier in the 5A girls 200-yard individual medley.

Century’s Deacon Major enters with the top seed time in the boys’ 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke. Pocatello’s Zander Enslinger is 5A’s top qualifier in the boys’ 500-yard freestyle.

In 6A, Rigby’s Nathan Hunter is eastern Idaho’s lone top qualifier, coming in with the best top seed time in the 100-yard butterfly.

Madison, Bonneville, Hillcrest and Skyline will also send competitors to the event, which will be held Friday and Saturday.

See the full list of events, individual and relay, and competitors — here.

