2 of Gate City's top prep athletes sign LOIs with notable DI schools - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Two state champion athletes signed letters of intent to attend and play their sports for a pair of highly recognizable universities, in separate ceremonies Monday.

Highland’s Spencer Van Orden has been a dominant force in Idaho high school track and field for three years now, entering his senior year already in possession of multiple state titles and state records. Before ever lacing up his cleats for a meet this season, he has made massive news.

During a Monday ceremony inside the Highland library, Van Orden spoke to fellow students, teammates and loved ones. He came to the ceremony having whittled down his potential collegiate landing spots to three options — after accepting official visits to several major universities. The reigning East Idaho Sports Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year and Gatorade Idaho Boys Track and Field Player of the Year made his decision between USC, Mississippi State and Texas Tech official.

Following his brief comments, Van Orden unzipped his jacket to reveal a Texas Tech t-shirt, immediately followed by his parents who did the same.

The Red Raiders enter the 2025 school year atop the preseason Big 12 Conference rankings. There, Van Orden will join a program with an impressive history of international success. Eleven members of the Texas Tech Track and Field team represented six different nations at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.

Pocatello High School senior Abby Lusk signs her letter of intent to attend and play basketball at Gonzaga University. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

During her own ceremony Monday, Pocatello senior Abby Lusk made official a decision she announced several months ago. The two-sport athlete has already helped bring three basketball trophies to Poky high, including its first ever championship last season.

After signing her letter of intent Monday, Lusk made it official — she will attend and play basketball at Gonzaga University, long known for basketball success.

The Zags are currently on a run of nine consecutive seasons of 20-plus wins. They have appeared in the NCAA Tournament seven times over that stretch. Despite their success — 15 tourney appearances since 2007 — Gonzaga is hunting for its first NCAA WBB championship.

Lusk will be part of that hunt beginning next year.