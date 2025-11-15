 Failed 2-point attempt costs Grizz in semifinal matchup with Bishop Kelly - East Idaho News
prep football playoffs

Failed 2-point attempt costs Grizz in semifinal matchup with Bishop Kelly

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Skyline football Zyan Crockett
Skyline High School senior Zyan Crockett breaks one of his explosive plays during the Grizzlies’ Nov. 7 victory over Sandpoint. Crockett scored all three touchdowns for the Grizz Friday night, in a loss to the Bishop Kelly Knights. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
BOISE — The Skyline Grizzlies climbed out of an early 14-0 hole, and on a Zyan Crockett run near the midway point of the fourth quarter scored what could have been a game-tying.

Head coach Scott Berger chose instead to attempt a potential go-ahead two-point conversion. The No. 2 Bishop Kelly Knights stuffed the rushing try, then held on for a 21-20 victory in the 5A football semifinals at Bishop Kelly High School.

The Knights (12-0) did what so few teams have done this season, preventing Crockett’s big plays. The senior had compiled more than 450 yards from scrimmage in the Grizzlies’ first two playoff games, leading to 85 Skyline points.

While Crockett did score all three of his team’s touchdowns, he finished with just 38 rushing yards on 11 carries and 11 receiving yards on two catches.

Defensively, No. 3 Skyline (9-3) slowed a Knights offense that had scored 50 or more five times this season, holding Bishop Kelly to 251 yards of offense. But John Giannini III and the Grizz passing offense never got going, finishing with just 12 yards through the air.

This year marks the sixth consecutive season in which the Grizz appeared in the state semifinal round.

Bishop Kelly will face the No. 1 Hillcrest Knights (11-1) in the 5A championship game. The two teams have not faced each other this season but had several shared opponents, including the Grizz, whom Hillcrest beat, 25-19, on Sept. 19.

Hillcrest’s lone loss this season came in a 35-22 game at Rigby. Bishop Kelly beat the Trojans, 29-15, on Sept. 12.

