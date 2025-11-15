Highland girls soccer trio sign college letters of intent - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Three of the seniors who helped drive the Highland Rams to a consolation title at this year’s girls soccer state tournament have signed letters of intent to attend and play soccer at separate colleges.

Midfielder Peyton Looney, who scored the extra-time golden goal in the consolation game, will attend the University of Hawaii at Hilo. Forward Devree Bell, who led the team in goals with 26, will play for the Idaho State Bengals. And defender Gracee Anderson will cross the state to play for the Boise State Broncos.

In their four years as part of the Rams’ program, Anderson, Bell and Looney helped Highland to a 56-17-8 record and four appearances in the state tournament. This year, however, is the only one of those seasons that ended with the Rams holding a trophy — after being eliminated three times, including twice on penalty kicks.

Highland went 8-0 in conference this season, earning a six-seed in the state tournament.

After losing, 2-1, to Boise in the first round, the Rams won back-to-back, beating Eagle, 3-1, then Mountain View, 2-1.

The Highland Rams celebrate their consolation trophy in the rain at Rocky Mountain High School. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

