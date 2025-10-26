Highland brings home consolation trophy on extra-time PK - East Idaho News

MERIDIAN — The Highland Rams and Mountain View Mavericks were battling each other and the elements with the 6A girls’ consolation trophy on the line Saturday morning. The temperature at kickoff was in the mid-40s, and a steady rain was only building. The Rocky Mountain High School field’s playing surface was sloppy and would only get worse.

But, as Highland head coach Matt Shutes said, the Rams have some experience in those “monsoon” conditions, calling it “par for the course” in Highland playoff games.

“For us, we know that we can come out and play and do well in these conditions,” Shutes told EastIdahoSports.com after Highland’s 2-1 extra-time victory. “They know how to adjust and go get it done.”

Supporters of the Highland Rams and Mountain View Mavericks brave the conditions to watch the 6A girls consolation game. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland junior Taryn Roth started the scoring with a second-chance finish after Mavs goalie Laney Otero could not control the wet ball on a save. Co-captain Marisol Stosich scored the equalizer for Mountain View on a penalty kick in the 32nd minute, when the Rams were called for a handball inside the box.

The skies opened, the rain intensified, and the game became a slog for the next 60 minutes.

Over the span, players were losing footing and mishitting or missing balls all together. Goalies, when challenged, had the slick ball slip through their hands, creating rebounds that wouldn’t normally have been. But due to poor traction, neither team was able to take advantage.

Highland co-captain Devree Bell races the Mountain View defense through the rain. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland senior Peyton Looney told EastIdahoSports.com that the rain and wet field created issues in several ways, but that the win had just as big an impact. The Rams were unable to put passes in the air as gust carried those passes away, she said.

The Ram offense is normally predicated on crisp passing, setting up its primary scorers with deep crosses and long lead balls. That passing was in play early, and set up the Roth goal. But it wasn’t there late.

“Sometimes, in a day like today, that kinda goes out the window,” Shutes said. “We’ve just got to keep the ball in front of us and just play along — we’ve got athletes to go. … Ultimately, we took advantage of it.”

Tied 1-1, the game went to extra time, with only a handful of shots put on either goal over the final 50 minutes of regulation. And for more than nine minutes of the first 10-minute extra-time period, it was more of the same.

Highland finally put on a serious challenge late, and Mountain View was called for a foul in its attempt to deter the score, giving Looney a penalty kick for a potential victory.

Otero made a terrific diving save on the initial Looney chance, but, again, she was unable to secure the ball, leaving a rebound dolling in front of the net. Looney was the first to react to the block, and sprinted in for the second-chance golden-goal score.

Asked if she considered the likelihood of having a rebound chance prior to taking the penalty, Looney said she did not.

“I wasn’t really thinking about much. I just thought, ‘I have to get it in,’ because I was so tired I just wanted the to be game over,” she said.

Looney, tending to a bleeding finger after slicing it on the trophy during her team’s celebration, spoke about her Highland career, during which the Rams have qualified for state every year but will bring home their first trophy this year.

“It’s better than we’ve done any other year I’ve been on the team. So as long as there’s improvement, it’s good,” she said.

Shutes had nothing but the highest of praise for Looney, scoring leader Devree Bell (26 goals) and all seven of Highland’s seniors, as players, leaders and young women.

“Those girls have stepped up on the field — they’re just great examples, in everything they do,” he said.

Shutes and the Rams will look to conitnue working toward a state title next season, behind returning stars like Roth, Ashlyn Hale and Alexis Vawdrey.

The coach has all the confidence that continued growth will see Highland take another step forward, while Looney said she believes the 2026 squad should be considered among the state favorites.