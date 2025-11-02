Hillcrest earns its first state title with win over Shelley; Madison's run at perfection ends with second place - East Idaho News

BOISE – Championship Saturday turned out to be truly special for the Hillcrest volleyball team.

Coach Dallas Gines said the team set the goal of winning a state title back before the season. The reality was that there was a lot of work to do and a lot of games to play, she said, looking at the goal through a coach’s eyes.

But, judging by the ongoing celebration on the court following the team’s four-set win over Shelley in the 5A title game, maybe the players were on to something.

“I saw early on that we were just the underdogs for so long that we wanted to prove to everyone that we could play,” senior Jenna Jensen said after the postgame festivities and picture taking. “Each of us individually just wanted it so bad.”

The Knights and 5A High Country Conference foe Shelley are no strangers.

The Russets, seeded second in the state tournament, beat Hillcrest twice during the regular season, but it was Hillcrest who played at another level once the postseason started.

Hillcrest beat regular-season champion Shelley twice to win the district tournament, and then beat the Russets in the state finals, finishing the season on an eight-match win streak.

“I feel a little emotional,” Hillcrest coach Dallas Gines said. “The first state title in school history … I think for the program, we’re building the culture we’re trying to build, as far as competing and all the things we’re trying to work on. And this is a great start.”

The Russets were looking for a bit of school history as well, having last won a state title as a 3A team in 2015. The team was 0-10 in conference in 2022 and 2023.

“So much in such a short amount of time,” Shelley coach Cami Empey said of the Russets’ emergence. “They’ve matured so much, grown so much. I’m really proud of them.”

Both teams have been in the shadow of Bonneville and Idaho Falls in the district, but that wasn’t the case this year, especially in the postseason.

“About midway through the season,” Gines said of finally seeing the team’s potential. “Day in and day out as we saw them working in the gym we saw they were a group of kids who don’t give up.”

As expected, the match was tight, with the final scores being 25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16.

Shelley (27-11) lost in five sets to Lakeland on Friday, and had to play Wood River on Friday evening in the loser’s bracket to survive.

The Russets continued through the loser’s bracket on Saturday with wins over Middleton and Lakeland to earn a spot in the finals.

Shelley didn’t lose a set in loser’s bracket play.

“Our seniors came a long way,” said Shelley’s Empey. “We’re going to miss this team dynamic.”

Jensen led the Knights (29-6) with 15 kills and Ali Maddux had 22 digs. Tycee Gines finished with three blocks.

Madison players and their fans celebrate a point against Skyview during Saturday’s 6A state tournament. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

6A

More history was made in the 6A state tournament as Madison saw its quest for a 4-peat come to an end.

Top-seeded Skyview played a near-flawless match to beat the Bobcats 23-25, 25-19, 25-10, 25-23 in Saturday’s first meeting, ending Bobcats’ perfect season.

Madison (35-2) rebounded to beat Timberline in three sets to advance to the title match against Skyview, but, despite rallying late, the Bobcats lost in five sets, 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 15-12.

Jonnie Folsom has 17 kills in the final match. Mia Walsh had 13 and Torey Parker had 12.