ISU to host non-perishable food donation event at free-admission basketball game - East Idaho News

 ISU to host non-perishable food donation event at free-admission basketball game
ISU to host non-perishable food donation event at free-admission basketball game

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Jon Match, Idaho State University

ISU Quin Patterson
Idaho State University junior Quin Patterson shoots a 3-pointer against Park University during the Bengals’ Nov. 4 victory. | Photo courtesy Idaho State Men’s Basketball on Facebook
POCATELLO — Idaho State University Men’s Basketball is inviting the community to come together for a special home game on Friday, November 21, with a 1:00 PM tip-off against Justice University.

In the spirit of service and unity, admission will be free for all fans, who are encouraged to support Benny’s Pantry through donations of non-perishable food items or monetary contributions.

At a time when many are looking for ways to support one another, ISU Athletics is committed to doing its part. The Bengals are proud to partner with Benny’s Pantry to help strengthen the campus and Pocatello communities. All donations made at the game will directly benefit Benny’s Pantry, which provides essential support to students and families facing food insecurity.

Fans are encouraged to bring canned or shelf-stable food items or make a cash donation upon entry. Together, Bengal fans can make a meaningful difference while cheering on their home team.

About Benny’s Pantry:

Benny’s Pantry is dedicated to eliminating food insecurity across Idaho State University’s campus. Their mission emphasizes dignity, compassion, and creating a welcoming environment where students can access the resources they need to reach their potential. More information about Benny’s Pantry and its impact can be found on their website.

