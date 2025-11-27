Keeping it local: Madison volleyball standouts Mia Walsh and Aspen Boice sign with Idaho State - East Idaho News

REXBURG – Madison volleyball players Mia Walsh and Aspen Boice made it official this week as both signed with Idaho State.

The two were key parts of the Bobcats’ recent dominance in 6A, winning two state titles and a runner-up trophy over the past three seasons.

Walsh led the team with 335 kills and was second with 68 total blocks.

Boice led the team in aces, digs and receptions.