Living a dream: After winning a state title at Hillcrest, Cooper and Kobe Kesler reunited as teammates at CSI - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS – Cooper and Kobe Kesler always wanted to play college basketball together.

Why not?

The brothers, Cooper one year ahead of Kobe, had been playing together on youth teams since they were old enough to dribble a basketball.

Coached by their father Landen, the two developed into talented guards who eventually shared their biggest highlight together when they helped lead Hillcrest High to a state championship in 2022.

The celebration had hardly faded before the reality set in.

Both were set to eventually go on two-year missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Cooper had committed to the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, while Kobe would ultimately commit to the College of Idaho in Caldwell.

It looked like the Kesler brothers were headed in different directions, but sometimes life provides different paths to end up at the same place.

Fast forward to 2025.

“Ultimately, we always wanted to play in college together,” said Cooper, now a redshirt freshman at CSI.

“It’s been unreal,” added Kobe, who joined the CSI program this year as a true freshman.

The brothers have reunited to play for a Golden Eagles team that improved to 5-0 on the young season after winning last week’s Battle for the Boot tournament, and are ranked No. 17 in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll.

The reunion didn’t happen the way either may have envisioned, but here they are.

From Idaho Falls to Reno to Guatemala to Twin Falls

Cooper, who finished his high school career with 1,135 points and was an All-State selection, committed to CSI prior to his mission in Reno.

He said the location may be unusual for a mission, but the circumstances couldn’t have worked out better for his basketball career.

“It was an amazing and unique opportunity,” he said.

Cooper joined the coaching staff at small Battle Mountain High and was able to coach the JV team and work out with the varsity.

He lifted weights in the morning and kept up a steady basketball routine while also performing his mission duties.

“I loved my mission,” Cooper said.

Nearly 3,000 miles to the south, basketball wasn’t much of a priority for Kobe during his mission in Guatemala.

“In my mission I didn’t really touch a ball,” said Kobe, who was also an All-State selection while at Hillcrest.

He said he might shoot around occasionally on a concrete court if he had the time to work out.

Kobe eventually became ill with a parasite that affected his stomach and he lost 20-30 pounds over a couple of months, he said.

Not being able to consistently work out, and then the lengthily recovery from the parasite, left him wondering if college basketball was still a possibility.

“I always thought that I was just going to trust in God,” Kobe said. “I was doing it for him, so it was God’s plan. That’s the perspective I had the whole time.”

Meanwhile, Cooper was living his basketball dream, joining the team at CSI for his first season. That dream lasted six games before Cooper suffered a shoulder injury during practice.

A torn labrum required season-ending surgery and forced Cooper into a medical redshirt, meaning he would retain his year of college eligibility while he recovered.

But first, he had to get through recovery.

“I was itching to get back,” he said. “I’m grateful for every opportunity I get … Having that injury was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever been through. Having to sit, after just getting a taste of it, having to sit the rest of the season …”

Cooper said there were complications after the surgery and he couldn’t lift his hand over his head for months.

“I was wondering if I would ever be able to shoot a ball again,” he said, adding he started to see some improvement during the summer.

“I still don’t have my full range of motion,” he said. “But for basketball, I’m 100%.”

And that vision of playing together once again?

Once both players were healthy, Kobe decided to join the team at CSI and become teammates with his brother once again.

That wasn’t much of a surprise or an issue with CSI coach Jeff Reinert.

“I offered Kobe during the same home visit in which I offered his brother Cooper,” Reinert said in a release. “It was one of the most memorable visits I’ve ever had with all 10 siblings in the room. Kobe is a winner in every aspect of his life. He’s an excellent student, a high-character person and a talented basketball player. The opportunity to play alongside his brother was a big factor in his decision to come to CSI.”

How’s that working out now that the Kesler brothers are back on the court?

Cooper finished with 13 points, two steals and two rebounds, while Kobe added 11 points and two steals as the Golden Eagles beat North Idaho College 79-70 Saturday to remain unbeaten on the season.

“That’s always been the dream to play college hoops together,” Kobe said. “It’s been amazing, it’s been unreal. He’s my biggest fan … He’s always pushing me to get better. That’s what I’ve love about it.

“Obviously, playing with your best friend and brother, it doesn’t get much better than that.”