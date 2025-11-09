ROUNDUP: football semifinals field set with 8 local teams still in the hunt - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Aberdeen Tigers cruised Saturday, beating Priest River in a quarterfinal matchup to round out the semifinal field, which will feature eight eastern Idaho teams.

Aberdeen (7-3) got rushing touchdowns from juniors Erik Alvarez and Isaac Driscoll, and two from sophomore Max Klassen in a 28-12 road victory over the Spartans (5-5).

Two of the Tigers’ three losses this season have come at the hands of the West Side Pirates (8-1) and Ririe Bulldogs (10-0), two of the four teams that will play in next weekend’s 3A semifinals.

Here are all of the remaining District 5-6 teams that will play in their respective semifinal rounds:

2A

Grace @ Kendricks: The No. 4 Grace Grizzlies beat the No. 5 Prairie Pirates, 40-16, Friday night at the ICCU Dome. Grace will travel to Moscow to face the No. 1 Kendrick Tigers at the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome. That game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

3A

Aberdeen @ Ririe: The No. 1 Bulldogs will host the No. 5 Tigers at Idaho State University’s ICCU Dome Thursday night at 7 p.m. Ririe beat New Plymouth, 20-18, in the Dome Thursday to earn a semifinal berth.

Nampa Christian @ West Side: The No. 2 Pirates will host the No. 6 Trojans at the ICCU Dome as part of a Friday doubleheader. The game is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. Reigning champion West Side bested West Jefferson, 37-14, in the quarterfinals, while Nampa Christian upset North Fremont, 30-14 to earn their spot in the semis.

4A

Homedale @ Sugar-Salem: The No. 2 Diggers will host the No. 3 Trojans as part of Friday’s ICCU Dome doubleheader. Their game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Sugar-Salem beat Snake River, 28-6, Thursday, and are looking for their fourth consecutive state championship.

5A

Twin Falls @ Hillcrest: The No. 1 Knights will host the No. 4 Bruins at 7 p.m. Hillcrest crushed Lakeland, 35-14, to advance into the semis. Twin Falls knocked out Century, 22-7, at home. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Skyline @ Bishop Kelly: The No. 3 Grizzlies will be on the road against one of the state’s top seeds in the Knights. Skyline used a big third quarter to slide past Sandpoint, 43-35, Friday night. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

6A

Rocky Mountain @ Rigby: The East No. 1 Trojans will host the West No. 3 Grizzlies at 7 p.m.. Rigby beat the West No. 4 Mountain View Mavericks, 42-28, to advance through the quarterfinals.