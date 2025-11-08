Chasing a repeat: Hillcrest runs over Lakeland to advance to 5A state semifinals - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Hillcrest coach Brennon Mossholder said the game plan against Lakeland in Friday’s 5A quarterfinal game was to run the ball.

Sounds simple enough. Mossholder noted the weather report was for windy conditions, so running was priority No. 1.

That should have made things easier for the Lakeland defense, but that wasn’t the case.

Like most games this season, opposing defenses still haven’t found a way to stop Hillcrest’s dual-threat quarterback Tyson Sweetwood, and the Hawks were no different as top-seeded Hillcrest pulled away for a 35-14 win.

Sweetwood ran for three touchdowns and also passed for a score, finishing the night with 129 yards rushing. He also was an efficient 8 of 10 for 131 yards passing as Hillcrest ran off 35 straight points after trailing 7-0.

Hillcrest players get ready to take the field prior to Friday’s game. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

Hillcrest (10-1) moves onto the semifinals as the Knights look to repeat as 5A champions. They will host No. 4 seed Twin Falls, which knocked off Century.

“First quarters are often adjustment periods,” Mossholder said of the Hawks taking the early lead with a 78-yard scoring drive on the game’s first possession.

Hillcrest countered with its own long scoring drive, capped by a one-yard run by Sweetwood to tie the game.

But the second quarter was all Hillcrest, as the defense forced two punts and a turnover on downs. The offense scored two touchdowns in the final 1:31 of the half, and Lakeland (9-2) would never recover.

“I was proud of how our guys ran the football,” Mossholder said, noting Sweetwood is the reigning 5A Player of the Year for a reason.

“He’s special,” Mossholder said. “You can have the defense in the exact right spot and Tyson is going to be Tyson. I can’t say enough about the kid.”

The Knights carried that momentum into the third quarter, forcing a turnover on downs on Lakeland’s only possession, and then upping the lead to 28-7 on another Sweetwood rushing touchdown.

“Everyone believes in our offense,” Sweetwood said. “Everyone just does their job. If someone is slacking a little bit, we pick them up and trust each other.”

Mossholder mention playing a competitive regular-season schedule has helped the team prepare for tough playoff competition, and the team’s postseason experience over the past two seasons has been crucial.

“We know if we’re in a tight game we can come out and physically dominate,” Sweetwood added. “That schedule is big for us because of rankings … I’m just happy to play another week.”

Hillcrest beat Twin Falls 49-28 during the regular season.